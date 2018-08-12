Heading to Muster? Get ready for a big hurdle

MUSTER weekend is about to become a lot more difficult for some, with the train line between Gympie and Petrie to be closed for maintenance

Queensland Rail has encouraged Sunshine Coast line customers travelling on the weekend of the August 25-26 to plan their journey in advance and be mindful buses will replace trains between the stations due to essential maintenance work.

The Gympie Muster. Jason Dougherty

Queensland Rail crews will work around the clock to complete a number of essential tasks across the weekend, including overhead wire replacement from Caboolture to Burpengary, track ballast work from Narangba to Morayfield, signalling upgrade works at Narangba, Caboolture and Landsborough, turnout upgrade works at Mooloolah, track reconditioning at the Bray Rd level crossing in Mooloolah and from Cooroy to Pomona, rail replacement Pomona to Cooran and bridge maintenance works at Woombye.

Queensland Rail undertakes extensive planning to ensure its required asset and construction work can be completed across the network each year, with as little impact to customers as possible. Planned track closures and maintenance works are scheduled about 12 months in advance and published the QR website.