Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Heading out this weekend? Pack your umbrella

Katrina M Hall: Storm over Gympie.
Katrina M Hall: Storm over Gympie. Contributed
Tom Daunt
by

IF YOUR plan is to head outside this weekend you better pack a hat and an umbrella.

Weather around the Gympie region will "unstable at best” according to Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Chris Joseph.

Tomorrow and Sunday will see the mercury climb to about 36 degrees, five degrees above the January average.

We could also be in line for some severe thunderstorms tomorrow and Sunday evening before a cool change sweeps through late on Sunday.

The higher than average temps are caused by warm air from the state's north but that will clear as the weekend goes on.

"Gympie will again be in the threat zone for severe storms,” Mr Joseph said.

"But once that trough clears you will definitely feel the change,” he said.

Topics:  bureau of meteology gympie weather heat wave storms

Gympie Times
Autopsy results in for 'vile koala act'

Autopsy results in for 'vile koala act'

UPDATE: RSPCA has confirmed the results of an autopsy on a koala found screwed to a post on Wednesday.

What you need to know if you're fishing this weekend

Steve Vogler with just a few of his elbow slapper whiting to 42cm taken on the incoming tide around the lower river.

Fine weather and fine catches for the weekend

Big changes ahead for the Awake Studio

A NEW HOME: Abby Wake in the new home of her Awake Studio.

A change in scenery heralds big plans ahead for the Awake Studio

premium_icon Queensland licences to go 'gender-free' after complaints

A sample Queensland driver’s licence which doesn’t show gender or height.

The complaints were not the reason for the changes

Local Partners