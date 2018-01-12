Heading out this weekend? Pack your umbrella

IF YOUR plan is to head outside this weekend you better pack a hat and an umbrella.

Weather around the Gympie region will "unstable at best” according to Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Chris Joseph.

Tomorrow and Sunday will see the mercury climb to about 36 degrees, five degrees above the January average.

We could also be in line for some severe thunderstorms tomorrow and Sunday evening before a cool change sweeps through late on Sunday.

The higher than average temps are caused by warm air from the state's north but that will clear as the weekend goes on.

"Gympie will again be in the threat zone for severe storms,” Mr Joseph said.

"But once that trough clears you will definitely feel the change,” he said.