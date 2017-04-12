Heading to Fraser this weekend? Better get in line

GET IN LINE: Cars line up along the beach at Inskip Point, patiently waiting for the Fraser Island barge.

THINKING of taking a relaxing trip to Fraser Island over the Easter long weekend? Turns out you're probably not the only one.

With the week only halfway through, the line of cars stretching down the beach waiting for a spot on the barge has already grown to comical lengths.

It was put up by local Facebook page 'I got bogged at Inskip Point', purveyors of only the finest videos of new four-wheel-drives getting stuck in sand.

Even with two barges running, the rush to get to the idyllic weekend spot has well and truly begun.

It goes without saying that if you're looking to find someplace to set up camp - you're going to have to get in line.