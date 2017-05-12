Heading away this weekend? Here are the hold-up spots

IF YOU are planning to drive out of town this weekend, the Department of Transport and Main Roads says this guide to likely road work hold-up spots may help you plan your trip.

The department recommends drivers plan their journey to allow time for rest breaks and hold-ups, as well as possible alternative routes.

That way there's no need to rush.

The works are all part of upgrades underway on the Bruce Hwy.

The department's Wide Bay/Burnett district says delays can be expected at about six near-Gympie locations during May.

”We encourage you to pass this flyer on to other motorists and companies who may be interested or affected by the roadworks. To receive ongoing updates, motorists are welcome to contact TMR on 1300 728 390 during business hours, or email bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au.,” district director of program delivery and operations, Stephen Mallows says.

”We thank all motorists for their patience and cooperation while these important safety works are completed,” he said.

Predicted delays are range from five minutes to 15 minutes.

Allow 10 minutes between Howard and Childers, five minutes at Tinana, 10 to 15 minutes north of Tiaro, 10 to 15 minutes south of Bauple and there will be a reduced speed limit with minor delays of about five minutes south of Gympie.

You can also ring 13 19 40 for the latest departmental advice on road conditions.