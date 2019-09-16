Head to miss SA’s one-day opener

Australia head coach Justin Langer, right, talks to Travis Head, after dropping the batsman for the fifth Ashes Test against England the Oval. Picture: Matt Dunham.

Australia head coach Justin Langer, right, talks to Travis Head, after dropping the batsman for the fifth Ashes Test against England the Oval. Picture: Matt Dunham.

Skipper Travis Head will miss South Australia's season-opening games against Queensland and New South Wales but leg-spinner Lloyd Pope could make his debut in Brisbane.

Cricket Australia has asked that Head be rested from SA's games against the Bulls despite the left-hander being controversially dropped for the fifth Test loss to England at The Oval.

"We have had discussions with Cricket Australia and agreed that is in the best interests of our captain, Travis Head to rest from this first week of the season after a long winter which included an Australia A tour and an Ashes series," said SA high performance manager Tim Nielsen.

Stream every match of the Marsh One-Day Cup LIVE & ON-Demand with KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14-day free trial >

Travis Head after learning he had been dropped for the squad for the fifth Test last week. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Jake Lehmann will lead the Redbacks in Head's absence.

Pope snared 7/37 in his second Shield game against Queensland in Adelaide last year.

Quick Wes Agar, who played his maiden List A game as a rookie with the Redbacks in October 2016, was also included after returning from Victoria.

"It's exciting to have Lloyd Pope and Wes Agar in our side who have both impressed through the pre-season. Wes offers both pace and bounce in all phases of the game, while Lloyd has had a strong winter program, and it offers him the chance to continue learning by playing against quality opposition," Nielsen said.

World Cup trio Alex Carey, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson will front as SA pursues its first title since 2011-12.

"Overall we are pleased with the strength of this squad and we welcome back Australian World Cup players Alex Carey, Kane Richardson, and Adam Zampa who we know will help lead this team both on and off the field."

The Redbacks meet Queensland at Allan Border Field on Tuesday then September 26 against the Blues.

The SA squad will be reduced to 13 after practice matches against NSW and a CA Indigenous XI later this week.

South Australia's 14-player squad

Jake Lehmann (c)

Wes Agar

Alex Carey

Tom Cooper

Callum Ferguson

Joe Mennie

Harry Nielsen

Lloyd Pope

Luke Robins

Alex Ross

Kane Richardson

Cameron Valente

Jake Weatherald

Adam Zampa