News

Head-on shuts down Bruce Highway for several hours

Sarah Barnham
by
4th Oct 2018 7:24 AM

A HEAD-ON collision at Landsborough overnight shut down the Bruce Highway for several hours, according to motorists.

Emergency services got the call about 10.40pm to the multi-vehicle crash involving a B-double truck and a Toyota Landcruiser.

A Queensland Police service spokesman said the Toyota was travelling south in the northbound lane when the vehicles collided.

A Queensland ambulance spokesman said two men, in their 40s and 50s, were transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in stable conditions with minor injuries.

The crash shut down both northbound lanes causing traffic to bank on the highway.

Motorists reported being stuck in traffic for up to two hours before the scene was cleared.

A Queensland Police spokesman said officers were investigating whether the driver of the Toyota was affected by drugs or alcohol at the time.

