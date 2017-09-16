Head off the beaten track for a great family fun day

A DAY ON THE WATER: Di Feekings, Abby Hargraves, Mac Hargraves, Elias Feekings, Riley Hargraves, and Brad Hargraves at Lake Borumba.

A DAY ON THE WATER: Di Feekings, Abby Hargraves, Mac Hargraves, Elias Feekings, Riley Hargraves, and Brad Hargraves at Lake Borumba. LEEROY TODD

Video: A day out at Lake Borumba: Head out to Lake Borumba near Imbil for a fantastic day by the water.

AS the school holidays roll around once again, many families in and out of the Gympie region will be looking to take a well-earned break before the Christmas madness begins.

And while there may be an inclination to settle down in front of the television and let the weeks roll on by, there are a number of beautiful spots around the region that make for a fantastic family day out.

Situated a short drive away from picturesque Imbil in the Mary Valley, Lake Borumba offers an incredible backdrop for your picnic or barbecue.

Passing Borumba Dam, the lake itself stretches far out into surrounding forestry and national parks.

Tailor-made for those campers with a love for the outdoors, the camping grounds offer a fully equipped layout, including hot and cold showers, amenity blocks, as well as firewood and ice available from the nearby kiosk.

Jake Vassallo from Brisbane cools off in Borumba Dam. LEEROY TODD

For those who are visiting just for the day, similar facilities including parking and amenities can be found near the boat ramp.

An important thing to note is that boating permits are not currently required here as well.

Fishing is permitted both on water and on-shore at Lake Borumba, providing an incredible view for anglers.

And despite the relaxing and serene surrounds, tubing and skiing are also permitted for those who'd like to turn up the ante a little.

Nearby is the beautiful, lush Imbil State Forest which also provides stunning nature walks and lookouts across the beautiful Mary Valley.

For more information on how to book a camping spot, call the camping grounds on 54886662.

The Gympie Times will be showcasing a new location for each day of the school holidays.

Tuesday's edition will see us take a trip to the stunning Rainbow Beach.