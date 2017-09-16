29°
News

Head off the beaten track for a great family fun day

A DAY ON THE WATER: Di Feekings, Abby Hargraves, Mac Hargraves, Elias Feekings, Riley Hargraves, and Brad Hargraves at Lake Borumba.
A DAY ON THE WATER: Di Feekings, Abby Hargraves, Mac Hargraves, Elias Feekings, Riley Hargraves, and Brad Hargraves at Lake Borumba. LEEROY TODD
by Jacob Carson

AS the school holidays roll around once again, many families in and out of the Gympie region will be looking to take a well-earned break before the Christmas madness begins.

And while there may be an inclination to settle down in front of the television and let the weeks roll on by, there are a number of beautiful spots around the region that make for a fantastic family day out.

Situated a short drive away from picturesque Imbil in the Mary Valley, Lake Borumba offers an incredible backdrop for your picnic or barbecue.

Passing Borumba Dam, the lake itself stretches far out into surrounding forestry and national parks.

Tailor-made for those campers with a love for the outdoors, the camping grounds offer a fully equipped layout, including hot and cold showers, amenity blocks, as well as firewood and ice available from the nearby kiosk.

Jake Vassallo from Brisbane cools off in Borumba Dam.
Jake Vassallo from Brisbane cools off in Borumba Dam. LEEROY TODD

For those who are visiting just for the day, similar facilities including parking and amenities can be found near the boat ramp.

An important thing to note is that boating permits are not currently required here as well.

Fishing is permitted both on water and on-shore at Lake Borumba, providing an incredible view for anglers.

And despite the relaxing and serene surrounds, tubing and skiing are also permitted for those who'd like to turn up the ante a little.

Nearby is the beautiful, lush Imbil State Forest which also provides stunning nature walks and lookouts across the beautiful Mary Valley.

For more information on how to book a camping spot, call the camping grounds on 54886662.

The Gympie Times will be showcasing a new location for each day of the school holidays.

Tuesday's edition will see us take a trip to the stunning Rainbow Beach.

Topics:  borumba dam imbil lake borumba school holidays activities whatson

Gympie Times
Police asking for help to identify man deceased on beach

Police asking for help to identify man deceased on beach

Police are asking for assistance in identifying the man after he was found deceased on Noosa Main Beach.

REVEALED: What lies ahead for the Memorial pool

Artist sketches of the Gympie youth precinct.

Youth precinct draft released by the council

Beach safety the number one concern these holidays

ON PATROL: Rainbow Beach lifeguards Billy Kneale and Thomas Cervi.

What to look out for on our beaches these school holidays

OPINION: Sport and the same-sex marriage debate

OPINION INTO THE RING: Israel Folau sparked a storm this week when he threw his opinion into the same-sex marriage debate.

Wallabies Folau and Pocock differ in opinion, break twitter

Local Partners