Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Trudy Vains’ brother Michael died in a head-on crash on Round Hill Rd at Agnes Waters on December 29, 2009. She now wants other motorists to take care.
Trudy Vains’ brother Michael died in a head-on crash on Round Hill Rd at Agnes Waters on December 29, 2009. She now wants other motorists to take care.
Your Story

‘He was only 33’: Sister wants others to slow down

Trudy Vains
25th Dec 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 4:29 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

After reading and hearing about so many accidents and fatalities on the roads already, it takes me back to December 29, 2009 when that phone call came.

My brother Michael who was only 33 years old had died in a fatal head-on collision with another car on his way to a camping site at Agnes Waters.

His accident happened on a long stretch of road at Seventeen Seventy.

Noone knows the reason behind this accident, but the fact of the matter is, he is dead.

We can't change what happened.

TOO MANY, TOO SOON: Faces behind Coast's road toll

HAVE YOUR SAY: Write a letter to the editor

This phone call absolutely changed my life as well as my family.

We will never be the same again.

To get that phone call is the worst nightmare for anyone and I truly wish that everyone stays safe this festive season.

Simple things can make for a better and safe trip on the roads:

 

Please make sure that your phone is either on bluetooth or turn it off.

 

Focus on the road.

 

Choose your music before you start your drive.

 

Take regular breaks to recharge, re energise and not get tired.

 

Pull over on the side of the road to eat, do not do it while driving.

 

If under the influence of alcohol or drugs, call an uber or taxi, don't drive.

Don't even think about driving just down the road.

Do the right thing.

Words just cannot express what it's like to get that phone call, and if we just remember that one single thing, thought, action - that you might think is OK for just a second - can absolutely change the lives of so many people.

 

It's not only family members that we need to think about, it's the people who see the accidents and attend as first aiders or first responders.

These accidents change their lives as well.

You don't want that phone call.

Please drive safely.

fatal five fatalities letters to the editior tributes your story

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Telco offers free payphone calls for Christmas and New Year

        Telco offers free payphone calls for Christmas and New Year

        Technology While most of us own a mobile phone, there are still more than 11 million calls made each year on payphones. And they won’t cost a cent over Christmas.

        5 feel-good stories that made Gympie smile this year

        Premium Content 5 feel-good stories that made Gympie smile this year

        News As the year draws to an end, we take a look back on some of the happiest stories to...

        Hospital blow out: Cancer patients at risk

        Premium Content Hospital blow out: Cancer patients at risk

        News "Recovery was observed for some but not all cancer-related services"

        Urgent plea over horror drowning statistic

        Premium Content Urgent plea over horror drowning statistic

        News State's shocking drowning numbers revealed