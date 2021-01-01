‘He was my Tiger’: Mistress speaks

Rachel Uchitel has spoken up after a decade of hearing “hurtful” comments made about her affair with Tiger Woods.

"Here he was in my bed … and he was my Tiger."

It's the tantalising line from a Tiger Woods documentary being released this month that is sure to have more than just golf fans tuning in.

You can watch Tiger on Foxtel's Fox Showcase channel (112). Part One screens on Monday, January 11, at 1pm

It's delivered by Rachel Uchitel, described by the filmmaker as the "woman at the centre of the sex scandal that forever altered Tiger's world".

Uchitel, a 9/11 widow, met Woods while she was dating baseball star Derek Jeter, who is now married to Jennifer Lopez.

They later ran into each other at a nightclub and began an affair that came to a crashing crescendo in late, 2009, when Woods' wife Elin Nordegren discovered a message on his phone written to Uchitel that said: "You are the only one I've ever loved."

Despite dozens of other women coming forward to claim they had also had affairs with Woods, Uchitel was the first and most recognisable of his mistresses and has lived the life of a villain while the now 45-year-old golfer reclaimed his public standing by winning the 2019 Masters, settling down with steady girlfriend Erica Herman and focusing on his children.

Uchitel told the Juicy Scoop podcast she agreed to be interviewed for the documentary so she could have a voice after years of hurtful comments.

"Tiger gets to win awards or win his different tournaments. He gets to come out of things and have mishaps, and get up again, and people want to cheer for him," she said.

"But the women don't get that so much, not just with him but with any scandal, and that's not really fair. And I just felt like I needed to be able to have a voice finally.

"Because it's been a really hard 10 years of having to just sit there and let people, in the absence of truth, let people say things about me and also just let people talk about me like they know me because they don't.

"That's a really hurtful way to live. It hasn't been easy, ya know. So I decided to speak."

What she reveals remains to be seen.

The official trailer for the two-part documentary also hints the film will delve into Woods' relationship with his father, Earl.

It shows the incredible speech Woods Sr gave on the night his son was named America's college golfer of the year - offered as an indication of the incredible pressure Tiger would eventually buckle under.

"Please forgive me but sometimes I get very emotional when I talk about my son," Woods says. "My heart fills with so much joy when I realise that this young man is going to be able to help so many people. He will transcend this game and bring to the world a humanitarianism which has never been known before.

"The world will be a better place to live in by virtue of his existence and his presence. I acknowledge only a small part in that in that I know that I was personally selected by God himself to nurture this young man and bring him to the point where he can make his contribution to humanity. This is my treasure. Please accept it and use it wisely. Thank you."

The documentary also features interviews with Tiger's former caddie and close friend, Steve Williams and his first true love, Dina Parr.

