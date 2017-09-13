‘He was my soulmate’: Brent Forsyth’s partner's touching tribute

BRENT Forsyth's devastated partner Sherri Dawson has paid a touching tribute to the man she said was the "love of my life" after his sudden death.

Mr Forsyth is believed to have taken his own life on Sunday evening or early Monday morning.

The 39-year-old father and talented country footballer player/coach's death sparked a flood of tributes from Aussie Rules football communities around Australia.

His heartbroken partner opened up on the man she was planning the rest of her life with before this week's tragedy.

"He was just a gentle soul," Ms Dawson said.

"He couldn't do enough for people."

TRIBUTES FLOWING: Emotions are flowing after the sudden death of popular father and footballer Brent Forsyth. Contributed

She said he was a "real country boy", respectful, "a perfect person, a perfect father".

Ms Dawson recalled how they met in 2015 and reconnected in 2016.

"He was the love of my life, my soul mate," she said.

She said Mr Forsyth had been "really shy" when they first met, but then the banter started flowing between them. "He was just so kind and so passionate and so intelligent," Ms Dawson said.

"He wouldn't hurt a fly.

"I was just so proud of the man he was. He inspired so many people."

She said he wasn't depressed, and believed he had made an impulsive error of judgment.

She said Mr Forsyth was working as a relief teacher at Caboolture Special School, where she also worked, and the pair were planning to renovate their Landsborough home.

"The kids absolutely loved him," she said.

Trips away were also being planned, before his sudden death.

She said the outpouring of emotion and support from thousands of people whose lives were touched by Mr Forsyth had blown her away.

"It's just been incredible, I just can't put into words how appreciative I am of what people have been doing," the 36-year-old said.

"It's just been unbelievable."

She said there'd been so much ahead of them, including planning a family of their own.

"He was super fit, a larrikin, hilarious," an emotional Ms Dawson said.

"The funniest bloke, he loved a beer and just sitting down.

"Everything he did was just to the extreme. He was a fitness fanatic, as good a father as can be."

Aussie Rules clubs from around the country, including Victoria, Northern Territory and Queensland paid tribute to Mr Forsyth yesterday.

He won a premiership with the Maroochydore Roos last year, was a premiership-winning coach with the Gympie Cats and was working with the Brisbane Lions academy youth teams.

If you or someone you know requires help, phone: Lifeline: 13 11 14, Mensline: 1300 78 99 78, Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467, Beyond Blue: 1300 22 4636