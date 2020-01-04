Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire fighters at the scene of a car fire in West Stowe on Calliope River Road on January 2.
Fire fighters at the scene of a car fire in West Stowe on Calliope River Road on January 2.
News

‘He was lucky he got away’

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd Jan 2020 10:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUICK-THINKING truck drivers prevented a car fire from spreading into nearby bushland yesterday.

Emergency services were called to Calliope River Rd just before 3pm Thursday where they found a Land Rover Discovery "well engulfed".

Westowe Rural Fire Brigade first officer Danny Devers said the fire which had spread to a grass area could have been a lot worse.

"It could have potentially got away into the forest," Mr Devers said.

"When we got there and there was a whole heap of Keetah trucks - they got their extinguishers out and got a lot of the grass fire down.

"They slowed it down which was good."

Fire fighters at the scene of a car fire in West Stowe on Calliope River Road on January 2.
Fire fighters at the scene of a car fire in West Stowe on Calliope River Road on January 2.

He said the car fire was started by an electrical fault.

"The driver pulled over because he could smell burning and see smoke coming from under the dash," he said.

"He was lucky he got away."

No one was injured in the incident.

The fire ban for Gladstone has been extended until January 10, 7am.

 

The flames from the car fire spread to grass right near bushlands.
The flames from the car fire spread to grass right near bushlands.
car fires gladstone car fire rural fire brigades west stowe
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        15 jobs you can apply for today in Gympie

        premium_icon 15 jobs you can apply for today in Gympie

        News From traffic controlling to admin, finance and hospitality, there are plenty of jobs going this month. Find out how you can apply for these jobs here.

        Inskip beach concert a Gympie tradition not to be missed

        premium_icon Inskip beach concert a Gympie tradition not to be missed

        News The sight of the toddlers in the mosh pit stomping and wiggling , some dancing with...

        Gympie man returns to car to find thief in driver’s seat

        premium_icon Gympie man returns to car to find thief in driver’s seat

        News A SPATE of thefts from cars in the Gympie region over the Christmas New Year period...

        Gympie region icons who lost their lives in 2019

        premium_icon Gympie region icons who lost their lives in 2019

        News Holes were left in Gympie’s heart last year as the region said farewell to some...