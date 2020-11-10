‘He simply was not up to the job...’

THE US election, while far away from the Gympie region and not about Australia, has nevertheless dominated the internet and news coverage locally for almost a week now.

There is no doubting there are ramifications for Australia in the result, but how are the

Federal MP Llew O’Brien said that “regardless of the outcome... Australia benefits from and relies upon a solid relationship with the United States, whether it be through trade or defence agreements”.

COURT: Application for DNA made in Gympie murder case

“Our lifestyle is very much interwoven with the success of the US,” Mr O’Brien said.

“For these reasons it is incumbent upon any Australian Government to work closely and effectively with the US Government.

PEOPLE’S CHOICE: Vote for the best photograph of the beautiful Mary River

“I look with anticipation at the formation of the administration that will lead America over the coming term that will present unique challenges as we emerge from the COVID-19 economic recession.”

State MP Tony Perrett was contacted for his reaction but at time of publishing had not responded.

WORDS CHOSEN CAREFULLY: Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien says Australia’s lifestyle is interwoven with the success of the US and was incumbent upon any Australian Government to work closely and effectively with the US Government.

Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig said he was happy for the USA to use its democratic process to define its country’s direction.

“I think it will be good to finally have this out of the media and dealt with,” he said.

Gympie Chamber of Commerce president Tony Goodman said while Trump did some good things like creating jobs, his ego was his greatest enemy.

“Donald Trump was a divisive personality,” he said.

“He did some great things, notably bringing down unemployment and creating jobs for black and white. However, leadership is about bringing people with you. There are many decent people on both sides and I don’t believe Donald tried to tap into that.

“It was my way or the highway, bullying and intimidating those who had a difference of opinion. It’s about creating positive outcomes through a win win strategy over win lose.

“The latter was unfortunately his agenda. Calling out decorated war heroes, questionable morals and not taking the pandemic seriously, stood out as things that went against him.

“There is a famous quote that ‘ego is the enemy...I believe that got him in the end.

“He simply was not up to the job of being a unifying President. He certainly wasn’t a Theodore Roosevelt or a Franklin Roosevelt. So far, Joe Biden is saying all the right things, but will have a massive job ahead of him to bring America together. It will mean a person of great character to do this and just maybe Joe will have that.”

Deputy Gympie Region Mayor Hilary Smerdon said some of Joe Biden’s policies would “definitely affect Australia”.

“I think it comes down to the devil you know,” Mr Smerdon said.

Gympie Regional Council Mayor Glen Hartwig and Deputy Mayor Hilary Smerdon.

“I know the criticism Trump has copped since being elected but the USA and the rest of the world needs a strong leader.

“Hopefully, Biden, if declared President, can step up and fill the position well. Some of his policies will certainly affect Australia.”

Today, a roll call ranging from Donald Trump’s allies to Republican royalty and even (reportedly) close family members were urging Trump to accept he had lost the White House, but he was still refusing to concede.