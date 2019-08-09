Menu
Crime

‘He should die in prison’: Cop killer granted parole

by Campbell Gellie
9th Aug 2019 2:54 PM | Updated: 3:01 PM
POLICE killer Berwyn Rees has been granted parole and could be out of jail within weeks.

The triple-murderer served 27 years behind bars for the shooting deaths of Bondi gun shop manager Raymond James and customer Christopher Greenfield in 1977 as well as the murder of Sergeant Keith Haydon three years later.

Berwyn Rees has been granted parole after 27 years behind bars.
Rees, now 69, executed Mr James and Mr Greenfield after telling them to lie facedown on the ground before shooting them each once in the back of the head.

Sgt Haydon was killed in 1980 after he and another officer were investigating the sounds of gun shots in the bush. The other officer survived.

The funeral of Sergeant Keith Haydon in 1980 after his murder at the hands of Rees.
Rees was convicted of the three murders and attempted murder in 1981.

He was approved for parole in February but the Supreme Court ordered the Parole Board to reconsider its decision.

Police Minister David Elliott said Rees should die in jail and the decision on Friday to grant him parole was wrong.

"This man committed a mongrel act and deserves to pay for it," he said.

Raymond James' daughter Tracy James has slammed the parole board’s decision.
"I think when someone who murdered a police officer in such cold blood he should have been given life imprisonment, he should have died in prison."

Mr James' daughter, Tracey, told 2GB Radio the system was broken.

"I am completely speechless," she said.

"This just proved how broken our system is. To let out a triple murderer by saying he has been so good in jail well whoop dee doo - it is wrong."

