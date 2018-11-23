Menu
Witnesses were left to deal with a dead duck that was run over at Lake Alford this week.
'He ran over a duck and didn't care': Lake Alford distress

Frances Klein
23rd Nov 2018 8:00 AM
A DISTRESSING scene left visitors at Gympie's Lake Alford visibly upset on Tuesday when a man reportedly run over a duck in the car park.

A witness, who contacted The Gympie Times, said she saw the man carelessly run over the duck in his Ute, but when approached he claimed he had not seen it.

When questioned about how he would deal with it, he left the duckponds, the witness said.

"A little boy saw him run over that duck and was upset.

"He got in his car and left leaving other people who saw him run over the duck to pick up the dead bird.”

The witness contacted Gympie Regional Council about the incident and was provided photos of the man's car, number plate and the duck, but had so far not responded.

