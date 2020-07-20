The 21-year-old man pleaded guilty to choking his partner until she almost blacked out, and contravening domestic violence orders from jail. Picture: File photo

The 21-year-old man pleaded guilty to choking his partner until she almost blacked out, and contravening domestic violence orders from jail. Picture: File photo

A 21-YEAR-OLD man who choked his partner until she almost passed out and then breached a domestic violence order by writing her letters from prison faced Gympie District Court last week.

The Southside man pleaded guilty to several offences, including choking in a domestic setting, common assault, contravening protection orders, wilful damage and possession of drug utensils.

The defendant, who appeared via video from Maryborough Correctional Centre interrupted the arraignment to say “I plead guilty to f------ everything.”

Crown prosecutor Katrina Overell said on November 26 last year the defendant choked his partner until she almost passed out, before verbally abusing her 12-year-old daughter.

Ms Overell said that morning the victim told the defendant to leave her house and he refused. After she got out of the shower he gave her a towel then followed her, grabbed her shoulders, threw her onto the bed and got on top of her.

He grabbed her throat and choked her until she kneed him and managed to get him off.

The defendant then abused the victim’s daughter, who had heard the incident and called police.

“You’re a f------ dog, you’re a c---,” he yelled at her.

“You don’t call the police.”

Police arrived and issued a protection order, stating the defendant must not return to the property until at least 9am the next day.

The defendant followed his partner and her children to school and again verbally abused the daughter and grabbed her shoulders.

Later that day the defendant returned to the house and was charged with contravening the protection order and wilful damage after he punched a hole in a wall, broke a lamp and a door at the property.

His lawyer, Jacob Robson, said the defendant told him he was “fried” at the time of the choking, as he had done speed before the offence.

The next day the defendant followed his partner and was again charged with contravening a protection order.

In December, while in prison, the defendant contravened a domestic violence order twice by sending letters to the victim; one was an apology and one was a Christmas card which said the victim could use his bank card if she needed money.

The defendant, who has autism and ADHD, had asked a fellow inmate to help him write the letters.

Mr Robson said the defendant had anger management issues and possible bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and had been seeing a psychiatrist to receive medication while in custody.

The defendant also was charged with possession of a drug utensil after police searched his house and found a water pipe on November 29, and a charge of unlawful and wilful damage from July 31 last year.

Judge Gary Long said the defendant’s age was in his favour, but the choking and his abuse of the victim’s daughter who “simply acted appropriately” by calling the police were serious offences.

Judge Long sentenced the defendant to two years and six months in prison, to be released on parole after 10 months.

The defendant’s 232 days spent in custody were considered time spent and he will be eligible for parole on September 28 this year.