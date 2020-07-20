Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The 21-year-old man pleaded guilty to choking his partner until she almost blacked out, and contravening domestic violence orders from jail. Picture: File photo
The 21-year-old man pleaded guilty to choking his partner until she almost blacked out, and contravening domestic violence orders from jail. Picture: File photo
News

He grabbed her throat and choked her until she kneed him

Maddie Manwaring
, maddie.manwaring@gympietimes.com
20th Jul 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 21-YEAR-OLD man who choked his partner until she almost passed out and then breached a domestic violence order by writing her letters from prison faced Gympie District Court last week.

The Southside man pleaded guilty to several offences, including choking in a domestic setting, common assault, contravening protection orders, wilful damage and possession of drug utensils.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

The defendant, who appeared via video from Maryborough Correctional Centre interrupted the arraignment to say “I plead guilty to f------ everything.”

Crown prosecutor Katrina Overell said on November 26 last year the defendant choked his partner until she almost passed out, before verbally abusing her 12-year-old daughter.

Ms Overell said that morning the victim told the defendant to leave her house and he refused. After she got out of the shower he gave her a towel then followed her, grabbed her shoulders, threw her onto the bed and got on top of her.

He grabbed her throat and choked her until she kneed him and managed to get him off.

The defendant then abused the victim’s daughter, who had heard the incident and called police.

“You’re a f------ dog, you’re a c---,” he yelled at her.

“You don’t call the police.”

Police arrived and issued a protection order, stating the defendant must not return to the property until at least 9am the next day.

The defendant followed his partner and her children to school and again verbally abused the daughter and grabbed her shoulders.

Later that day the defendant returned to the house and was charged with contravening the protection order and wilful damage after he punched a hole in a wall, broke a lamp and a door at the property.

His lawyer, Jacob Robson, said the defendant told him he was “fried” at the time of the choking, as he had done speed before the offence.

The next day the defendant followed his partner and was again charged with contravening a protection order.

In December, while in prison, the defendant contravened a domestic violence order twice by sending letters to the victim; one was an apology and one was a Christmas card which said the victim could use his bank card if she needed money.

The defendant, who has autism and ADHD, had asked a fellow inmate to help him write the letters.

Mr Robson said the defendant had anger management issues and possible bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and had been seeing a psychiatrist to receive medication while in custody.

The defendant also was charged with possession of a drug utensil after police searched his house and found a water pipe on November 29, and a charge of unlawful and wilful damage from July 31 last year.

MORE GYMPIE CRIME NEWS

Judge Gary Long said the defendant’s age was in his favour, but the choking and his abuse of the victim’s daughter who “simply acted appropriately” by calling the police were serious offences.

Judge Long sentenced the defendant to two years and six months in prison, to be released on parole after 10 months.

The defendant’s 232 days spent in custody were considered time spent and he will be eligible for parole on September 28 this year.

choking common assault contravene a domestic violence order gympie crime gympie district court
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The serial burglar who's been targeting Gympie since 2002

        premium_icon The serial burglar who's been targeting Gympie since 2002

        News The pensioner committed 30 offences across the Gympie region some dating back 18 years

        Gympie region man, 53, faces 4 counts of sexual assault

        premium_icon Gympie region man, 53, faces 4 counts of sexual assault

        News The case was before the Gympie court, along with a woman charged with choking...

        • 20th Jul 2020 5:30 AM
        Father's disappearance remains mystery a decade on

        premium_icon Father's disappearance remains mystery a decade on

        News Jason Paul Hazelgrove was last seen in July 2010

        Why this region has some of worst bad habits in Australia

        premium_icon Why this region has some of worst bad habits in Australia

        News We smoke and drink too much, but we have less people than average indulging in one...