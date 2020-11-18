‘He flipped out’: Boy with knife forces school into lockdown

Text messages from Redbank Plains State High School to mother during lockdown.

AN Ipswich school was forced into lockdown this morning after it is alleged a boy was armed with a knife on school grounds.

Police have taken a boy into custody after the incident at Redbank Plains State High School on Wednesday morning.

The mother of a Year 11 student said her daughter informed her that the school was in lockdown.

"She said he kept yelling but they couldn't understand what he was saying," the mother said.

"They're out of lockdown now."

Her daughter became aware of the situation when Year 12 students rushed into her classroom to warn other students about what was happening.

Students then hid in the classroom.

"She said everyone is fine but they're a bit shaken," the mother said.

Police attended the school after a call was received at 11.10am and the boy was arrested at 11.20am.

Acting Inspector Donna Stewart said the Child Protection and Investigation Unit will be investigating.

"No one has been hurt," she said.

"There's no indication of any injuries or any actual physical violence."

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were not called to the scene.

In a statement, Redbank Plains State High School principal Tom Beck said there was a "trespasser" on the school oval.

"(The school) was placed in lockdown for a short period while the Queensland Police Service attended the school in response to a trespasser on the school oval," he said.

"Staff and students followed long established procedures and there was no harm to any member of the school community.

"I acknowledge there may be more questions from parents in relation to this incident but please understand that I am unable to provide further information as the police are investigating the matter.

"To the best of my knowledge there will be no ongoing issues relating to the events today.

"I want to assure you that we make the safety and welfare of your children and our staff our highest priority.

"Thank you for your continuing support of Redbank Plains State High School."

