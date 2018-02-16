Hazardous surf warning issued as monster swell builds

A HAZARDOUS surf warning is active for the Sunshine Coast due to massive swell generated from Tropical Cyclone Gita.
The Bureau of Meteorology warns that surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating and swimming.
Double overhead conditions are expected from this afternoon until at least Monday.
The bureau warns the conditions are not to be taken lightly.
Surf Life Saving Queensland advise that:
People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.
- Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.
- Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.
- Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.
- Boaters should remember to log on with their local radio base and consider their safety management plan.