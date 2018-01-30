Menu
Cyclone Fehi drives huge swells, hazardous surf warning active

Bill Hoffman
by

A HAZARDOUS surf warning has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology and Surf Life Saving Queensland with conditions likely to persist for several days due to huge swells whipped up by Tropical Cyclone Fehi.

The warning extends for coastal areas from the Fraser Island Coast through Sunshine Coast waters and south to the Gold Coast.

The BoM warns that TC Fehi near New Caledonia would move southward through the eastern Coral Sea over the coming days leading to an increasing long-period easterly swell.

 

Huge swells are being whipped up on the Sunshine Coast by Tropical Cyclone Fehi.
Huge swells are being whipped up on the Sunshine Coast by Tropical Cyclone Fehi. BRETT WORTMAN / 194400

Forecaster Mark Trenorden said swell's easterly direction would make conditions particularly dangerous causing rips and currents along the coast.

It would also combine with increasingly high tides through to Thursday when the region would experience one of its two highest tides of the year at 2.1 metres at the Mooloolah River entrance.

 

Cyclone Fehi was expected to be deep in the Coral Sea east of the Sunshine Coast by 10pm tonight sending long-period easterly swell that has prompted dangerous surf warnings.
Cyclone Fehi was expected to be deep in the Coral Sea east of the Sunshine Coast by 10pm tonight sending long-period easterly swell that has prompted dangerous surf warnings.

A trough and an associated fresh to strong south to southeasterly wind change was likely to move northwards through southern waters late Wednesday or Thursday further elevating swell height.

Surf Life Saving Queensland has advised people to consider staying out of the water and to avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.

Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that was sheltered from the surf.

The BoM would issue its next warning at 5pm.

