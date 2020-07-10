Menu
Two Wondai locations will see hazard reduction burns starting this month.
Hazard burns flagged for two outer Gympie region locations

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
10th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
TWO outer Gympie region locations are due to receive some hazard reduction burning operations over the next three months, according to the Rural Fire Service.

The locations were specified on the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service’s regularly updated list for scheduled Hazard Reduction Burns across Queensland.

Two operations at Wondai will be carried out by the ​Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy.

Both are expected to conclude by September.

The full details are below:

Agency: ​ Department of Natural Resources Mines and Energy

​Date: ​between July and September 2020

​Burn Location: ​Wondai locality. Approximately 7.8 Ha located adjacent to Cadell Street, Wondai

​​Agency: ​ Department of Natural Resources Mines and Energy

​Date: ​ between July 2020 and September 2020

​Burn Location: ​ Wondai locality. Approximately 23 Ha located adjacent to Cherbourg Road and Kent Street, Wondai

“These burns are conducted in preparation for fire season to help reduce the intensity and severity of bushfires,” the information page reads.

“Smoke may impact residents and visitors to the area. Residents in the nearby and surrounding areas should close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by. Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads, so motorists are urged to drive with caution and to conditions.”

