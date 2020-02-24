Menu
Haynes half century digs Aussies out of a hole

by Liz Walsh
24th Feb 2020 7:54 PM

 

In their must-win game against Sri Lanka at the WACA, Australia were sent into the field and in a brilliant opening over had the visitors on their knees at 1-0 after Megan Schutt had opener Hasini Madushika caught at point with her third ball thanks to the safe hands of Beth Mooney.

But Sri Lanka recovered thanks to the stroke play of their captain Chamari Athapaththu, who belted a quickfire 50 (38 balls) including seven fours and two sixes.

Nicola Carey came into the starting XI at the expense of teenager Annabel Sutherland and she was the pick of the bowlers, taking the important wicket of Athapaththu thanks to a Meg Lanning catch. She ended with figures of 2-18 from three overs. 

The Sri Lankans finished their batting innings on 6-122 and the run chase begins with the Aussies wanting a commanding performance to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

