Hayne speaks after jury discharged

Jarryd Hayne has declared "I told the truth" outside court after a jury was discharged because it could not reach a unanimous or majority verdict in the former NRL star's sexual assault trial.

The former Parramatta fullback left court hand-in-hand with rumoured partner Amellia Bonnici and briefly spoke to a waiting media scrum before being whisked away in a Ford Ranger.

"I told the truth and we'll do it all again," Mr Hayne said.

He said he was "disappointed" with the outcome of a hung jury, "but it is what it is".

The 32-year-old had pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent recklessly inflicting actual bodily harm.

After a two-week trial before Newcastle District Court, and nearly two days of deliberation, a jury could not reach a unanimous or majority decision on either count.

Jarryd Hayne could face a retrial in 2021. Picture NCA NewsWire / Peter Lorimer.

It means the two-time Dally M medal winner faces a likely re-trial next year.

He has denied forcing oral and digital sex on a woman, then 26, inside her bedroom in Newcastle while a taxi he had paid $550 to drive him to Sydney waited outside on grand final night 2018.

On Monday the jury was directed to consider a majority verdict after it sent a note saying they were "unable to agree" on a unanimous verdict.

"This decision has not been made lightly," their note read.

Just minutes later another note confirmed they could not come to a majority decision.

"No amount of time or deliberation even with the option (of the majority verdict) will change this decision," it said.

During the trial the court heard Mr Hayne was in town to attend a buck's party for Fiji teammate on September 30, 2018, and stopped at the woman's Fletcher home on the way back to Sydney.

They had never met before but had been exchanging explicit messages on Instagram and Snapchat for about two weeks before Mr Hayne's visit to the house she shared with her mother.

Mr Hayne was accused of pulling off the woman's pants before performing the sex acts on the woman without her consent, causing two lacerations to her genitalia and substantial bleeding.

"He pushed my face down and pulled my clothes off and … I'm not sure whether he bit me or cut me or whatever the hell he did but I was saying don't, no, I don't want to," the woman, who can't be named, told the court. "Then I was bleeding everywhere.

Jarryd Hayne playing for NSW in 2017. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt

She told the court she froze and sent a text message to Mr Hayne 20 minutes after he left saying: "I am hurting so much".

He later replied "Go doctor tomorrow".

In court Mr Hayne denied the girl's allegations she told him "no" and "stop", claiming the sexual acts were consensual and her injuries an accident caused by his fingers.

He knew "she didn't want to have sex" but he claimed they started kissing and he decided to "please her and that was it".

Mr Hayne gave evidence over three days during the trial. Picture NCA NewsWire / Peter Lorimer.

She took her pants off, he said, and he inserted his fingers in her vagina before "going down" on her.

However, he said he was soon shocked when she began to bleed and he rushed to the bathroom to wash himself.

Asked in court if he ever bit the woman, Mr Hayne said: "No."

The woman's injuries resulted in significant bleeding, with the court being played a video of blood-stained bedding captured on her mobile phone.

The court heard she did not immediately tell her mother - who was at home - about the incident and it was reported to police after her brother-in-law contacted the NRL Integrity Unit without her knowledge.

Mr Hayne's matter will return to court on December 16 for mention.

Originally published as Hayne speaks after jury discharged