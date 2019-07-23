Hawks extend contract of Brownlow Medal winner Tom Mitchell

Reigning Brownlow medalist Tom Mitchell will play with Hawthorn until at least the end of the 2023 season. Picture: Julian Smith/AAP

INJURED Brownlow Medal winner Tom Mitchell has inked a long-term contract extension with Hawthorn.

The 26-year-old, who has missed the entire 2019 season with a broken leg, will remain at the club until at least the end of 2023 after extending his contract by two years.

Mitchell said while this year had produced its obvious challenges, the prospect of playing finals in the future had buoyed on his rehabilitation.

"Rehab can be a bit of a lonely place at times but I feel like I'm on the mend and recovering really well," he said.

"To be play in grand finals and win a premiership is my ultimate goal.

"I'll be doing everything I can to contribute to the team's success going forward."

Mitchell spent four seasons at the Swans for a total of 65 games before being traded to Hawthorn.

He had an immediate impact, winning the Peter Crimmins Medal as Hawthorn's best player in 2017, before claiming the 2018 Brownlow Medal.

Hawthorn footy boss Graham Wright told the club's website Mitchell would help see the side rise up the ladder next year.

"He's such a valuable player for us, and we see him playing an important role for a long time to come," Wright said.

"His work around the stoppages and his ability to accumulate high disposal numbers is second to none."

Mitchell, who averaged 35.3 disposals in 2018, said the contract extension was cause for optimism.

"It gives you some confidence that the club backs you in and I'm looking forward to repaying the faith and hopefully playing some good footy," he told Hawthorn's website.

"When the time comes to return to play I think I'll be ready to go."

with AAP