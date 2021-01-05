HAVE YOUR SAY: Public forums to be held about Fraser fires

COMMUNITY and business engagement forums will be held on Fraser Island and in Hervey Bay later this month as part of the inquiry into the catastrophic bushfires that came close to destroying homes and properties.

Members of the public are asked to register their interest in attending the forums, which will be held from January 19 to 22 to ensure the events are COVID-safe.

Registration for the forums will be open until 5pm on January 12.

The fires raged for seven weeks on the island, threatening property and coming perilously close to the township of Happy Valley, which was only saved thanks to the hard work of firefighters and residents.

Last month, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced there would be an inquiry into the fire, which was first managed by the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service before being handed over to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services when the fire started threatening property.

The office of the Inspector-General of Emergency Management will undertake the review.

As part of the review, the office has been tasked by the Minister Police, Corrective Services and Minister Fire and Emergency Services to examine the effectiveness of preparedness activities and the response to the K'gari bushfire event by entities responsible for the management of the island and bushfire and disaster management in Queensland.

The review will consider the cultural and environmental significance of the island, and consolidate observations, insights, findings and recommendations from previous bushfire reviews undertaken by the office, in addition to the final report of the Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements.

To make a submission, email Kgari.Review@igem.qld.gov.au up until January 22 or send a written submission to GPO Box 1425, Mail Cluster 15.7 Brisbane, Queensland 4001.

IGEM would like to hear the views and experiences of the K'gari residents, First Nations people and business and tourism operators, local community and environment groups and other interested parties related to the review's terms of reference.