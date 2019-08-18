Menu
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 14-year-old boy missing from Ipswich
HAVE YOU SEEN ME: Boy missing

Lachlan Mcivor
by
18th Aug 2019 9:22 AM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 14-year-old boy missing from Ipswich.

The boy was last seen leaving a Murphy Street address around 11.30am on Tuesday, August 13.

Police hold concerns for his safety due to his age.

He is described as Caucasian, approximately 167cm tall with fair skin and dark brown hair.

The boy was last seen wearing a black jumper, dark tan pants (chinos), white Nike shoes and black and yellow socks.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901572683

