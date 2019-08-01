Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Have you seen Allora?

by TAMARA McDONALD
1st Aug 2019 9:16 AM

GEELONG police are appealing for public assistance to help find 5-year-old Allora Larkins.

Allora was last seen with her mother, Kashia Larkins, on Monday as they left a residential address in Norlane.

Missing girl Allora Larkins. Picture: Supplied
Missing girl Allora Larkins. Picture: Supplied

Police have concerns for Allora's welfare due to the length of she has been missing and her age.

Allora may be travelling in a 2000 silver Holden Vectra with her mother and they are known to frequent Norlane and Corio.

Police have also released an image of Allora in the hope someone recognises her and can provide information regarding her current whereabouts.

Anyone with information their whereabouts is asked to contact the Geelong Police Station on 5225 3100.

More Stories

children missing public assistance

Top Stories

    IN COURT: 27 people will face Gympie Court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 27 people will face Gympie Court today

    News 27 people are due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today, August 1.

    Gympie girl, 18, bit hospital security guard in waiting room

    premium_icon Gympie girl, 18, bit hospital security guard in waiting room

    News She had stood on a friend's broken foot shortly beforehand.

    'Worse than Mason Lee': Carer on toddler attack

    premium_icon 'Worse than Mason Lee': Carer on toddler attack

    News It comes as the LNP calls on a sentence review for the child basher

    Resort's hot tub gang bang exposed by careless trespasser

    premium_icon Resort's hot tub gang bang exposed by careless trespasser

    Crime Aaron Newey, 46, jumped a fence and led an orgy gang to spa