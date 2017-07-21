22°
Business

Have a mortgage? This warning from the PM is for you

21st Jul 2017 11:34 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Prime Minister has issued a quiet warning to Australians investing in housing that they cannot continue to assume house prices will only go up.

"Clearly you need to remember that asset price movements go in two directions," Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said after a speech to an economics conference this week.

In particular, this is relevant to housing. "It has been a pretty good one-way bet for a long time - but it is going to be important for people to be prudent."

Mr Turnbull made the comments alongside an observation that interest rates have risen for many borrowers.

Interest rates are a big factor in the housing market. The lower the interest rate, the more you can borrow from the bank and the more you can pay for a house.

Sources: ABS, APM, APRA, CoreLogic, RBA
Sources: ABS, APM, APRA, CoreLogic, RBA

Australians have borrowed a lot, and for now the risks of borrowing have been well managed, Mr Turnbull said. But that could change.

"High levels of indebtedness that are incurred with low levels of interest rates always pose a risk when you have the prospect of an increase in rates. Particularly if it has all been built on an assumption of rising asset prices."

Interest rates have been at record lows until banks recently tweaked up rates on certain investor loans. Higher interest rates across the whole housing market could be next.

Financial market pricing hints that official interest rates are more likely to go up than down when the RBA next makes a move, perhaps in 2018.

Mr Turnbull made his comments at the Economic and Social Outlook Conference, presented by the Melbourne Institute and The Australian. At the conference, which was thronging with people who watch the Australian economy with laser focus, Mr Turnbull was far from the only speaker worried about Australian house prices and debt.

 

Sources: ABS, APM, RBA
Sources: ABS, APM, RBA

Melbourne Institute Professor Guay Lim presented some frightening statistics to the conference, pointing out that Australia's ratio of household debt to net disposable income is over 211 per cent, one of the highest in the developed world.

"The disturbing part of this picture is the burden of the debt is not evenly spread," Professor Lim said.

While the majority of debt is held by wealthier people who are more likely to have capacity to pay it back, a smaller but more worrying part of the debt is held by people who might not be able to.

For example, Professor Lim cited statistics showing 28 per cent of households where the reference person is unemployed have owner-occupied housing debt.

The shadow Treasurer, Chris Bowen sounded a warning too, and had a ready-made solution.

"I do think that household debt is a concern," Mr Bowen said. "Australia's high household debt is top of that list."

He went on to link the high household debt to negative gearing policy. (Making interest payments on investment housing tax deductible naturally encourages people to borrow more.)

Labor has pledged to reduce the tax advantages available through negative gearing. The policy was quite popular at the 2016 election - at which point house prices were rising. But the prospect of interest rates tipping house prices into the negative means negative gearing changes is not a guaranteed winner at the next election.

While a moderation in house prices could be very welcome for first home buyers, a rapid housing collapse could do serious damage to the economy. If house prices fall, the plan to ditch negative gearing might itself get ditched for fear of driving prices down further.

And if prices do fall and start to wreak havoc in the economy, it would come just as things start to look brighter. New employment statistics show the Australian economy added 62,000 extra full time jobs in June, in seasonally adjusted terms.

But of course that's the paradox - a healthier economy should cause higher interest rates, and it is those higher interest rates that could bring the long surge of house prices to an end.

Jason Murphy is an economist. He publishes the blog Thomas The Thinkengine. Follow Jason on Twitter @Jasemurphy

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks housing malcolm turnbull

Man airlifted after leg caught in boat propeller

Man airlifted after leg caught in boat propeller

The 31-year-old man was fishing with a group when the boat became lodged in a sandbar.

OPINION: Smacking problem needs inside the box solution

What are the alternatives to smacking?

New solutions can be found in the most obvious places.

New independent assessor for councillor complaints

Local Government Minister Mark Furner, (pictured here with Gympie Mayor Mick Curran), has announced the creation of a new assessor for councillor complaints.

State Government continues with local government reforms.

More Qld parents delay sending children to school

Parents feared their child would fall behind

Local Partners

Big weekend ahead for Pomona and Noosa Shire

IT'S a busy time for the Pomona district as the King of the Mountain Festival and the Noosa Alive Festival are being held over coming days.

We were the lucky ones: A warning to recent retirees

A HOME OF THEIR OWN: Darryl and Marcia Forster in their new Gympie home, happy to be out of retirement living.

Darryl and Marcia Forster had to go through hell to get out

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

Tables turn as rescue crew takes on gruelling mountain

EPIC CHALLENGE: Hundreds of runners will tackle the 4.2km run from the heart of Pomona to the top of Mt Cooroora and back on Sunday.

They are usually the people coming to the rescue of adventurers

Winter on Mary gears itself up for another year

BRRR: Business owners in Mary St are rugging up for next week's Winter on Mary event.

The 'jewel in the crown' for Gympie events

Channing Tatum’s cheeky $2400 sex toy prank

ALWAYS the prankster, Channing Tatum decided he would go all out after wrapping his latest movie.

Still downloading Game of Thrones? Expect a letter

You mean to tell me HBO want to protect one of the world’s most popular shows?

HBO title holds record as most illegally downloaded show

Sam Newman's Footy Show performance baffles panel

Sam Newman on the Footy Show

“Cat got your tongue tonight has it?”

OJ Simpson loses cool as he begs to go free

Simpson was convicted in 2008 of enlisting some men he barely knew, including two who had guns, to retrieve from two sports collectables sellers some items that Simpson said were stolen from him a decade earlier.

Tension at the parole hearing didn't stop OJ going free

Lead singer of Linkin Park, Chester Bennington, dies age 41

Coroner spokesman Brian Elias says they are investigating Bennington's death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available.

Chester Bennington's body was found in LA at 9am local time.

Chester Bennington’s tragic Chris Cornell connection

Bennington sings at Chris Cornell’s funeral on May 26 in Los Angeles. Picture: AP

Bennington reportedly godfather of one of Cornell’s three children

Holy schnit: This steak's the size of a small child

WHAT A STEAK: Sarah Atkins was amazed to see the Pinnacle Pub crumbed steak was bigger than one of her four-month-old twin daughters, Jorja.

It's not every day you get served a steak as big as a baby

BUSINESS OR PLEASURE

Lot 2 Alpha Road, Southside 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $219,000

Would you like the opportunity to live on acreage, with all the conveniences of town living at your fingertips? Would you like an opportunity to own 3.4 acres...

Coastal ESCAPE

47 Discovery Drive, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 3 $360,000

Your ready for your new coastal lifestyle, with everything at your fingertips, Fraser Island, The Great Sandy Straits .... Sun, Surf and Sand between your toes!!

To Dream !! ... Seaside Block 1569m2

2 Cottonwood Court, Poona 4650

Residential Land Mature trees and positioned at the end of a court will provide ... $95,000

Mature trees and positioned at the end of a court will provide a wonderful lifestyle to the new owners. There are no rear neighbours and the block has a gentle...

VIEWS, PRIVACY, PEACE &amp; QUIET

67 Hetheringtons Road, Gunalda 4570

House 3 2 9 $309,000

Located on a peaceful 15.49 aces (6.27ha) is this very private property. The spacious 3 bedroom home has plenty of room with an air conditioned open plan, kitchen...

SURPRISES GALORE

8 Esperance Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 6 $439,000

This surprising family home is set on a 2,283m² block in a tranquil court only a short walk to Woolworths and speciality shops. There is a formal lounge room off...

CAN YOU BELIEVE - NEWLY BUILT

69 Marco Polo Drive, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 2 $350,000

Can you believe it, a newly built home, at this price? This amazing Exclusively listed brick home is waiting for you to stamp it with your personality. Large...

Looking for Something Special!!

34 Investigator Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 5 $328,000

This two storey brick, low maintenance home offers fantastic possibilities limited only by your imagination. Downstairs has surprise after surprise with the first...

PLENTY OF ROOM TO SPARE

7 Gretel Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 4 $420,000

This beautiful home offers plenty of room to move, with spacious open plan living, dining and kitchen. The kitchen includes quality stove and dishwasher, generous...

WELCOME TO 7 BOAMBILLEE CCT, COOLOOLA COVE YOUR NEW ADDRESS!!!

7 Boambillee Cct, Cooloola Cove 4580

Residential Land Situated in the quiet friendly neighbourhood of Cooloola Cove is this lovely ... $86,000

Situated in the quiet friendly neighbourhood of Cooloola Cove is this lovely 770m2 vacant block all ready for you to build your dream home on. This almost flat...

Hop, Skip And A Jump To School!

95 Rifle Range Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $275,000...

Welcome to 95 Rifle Range Road, Gympie! Positioned high on a hill with beautiful distant views on an 811sqm corner block! This property is sure to impress offering...

Locky eyes next 'series' win

WINNING COMBINATION: Rugby league great Darren Lockyer is to launch his collection of house designs with Ausmar on Saturday at Caloundra.

NRL legend Darren Lockyer in Sunshine Coast partnership

Alex beach or bluff at your front door

ALEX LIVING: 9/252 Alexandra Pde, Alexandra Headland.

Beachfront unit among the picks of this week's auction line-up

Open for inspection homes 20 - 26 July

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Sunshine Coast shopping centre on the market

Coles-anchored centre in high-growth area listed for sale