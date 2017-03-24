Have a dinner date with the Doc

SOME OF THE TEAM: Lea Smith, Xanthea Potter, and Carolina and Dr Todd Gignac are some of the friendly faces putting the Dinner with the Doc evenings together each month.

IN ADDITION to getting onboard to support Gympie businesses and sportspeople, Cooloola Family Chiropractic have been supporting general health and wellbeing.

Each month, Dr Todd Gignac and the team put together a 'Dinner with the Doc' evening, where guests are treated to a free delicious and healthy meal while listening to an informative and eye-opening presentation on fundamental health concepts.

"We explore the underlying causes of the most common symptoms and health concerns,” Dr Todd said.

The Dinner with the Doc evenings are held on the third Wednesday of every month at 6.15pm at Gunabul Homestead.

Bookings are required for these events.

To register, phone 0753150909.

"At these evenings you can learn how to be healthy while enjoying a beautiful meal,” Dr Todd said.