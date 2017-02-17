Have a chat with Llew next week

MP visits his constituents

FEDERAL Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien will be available for constituent interviews in Gympie next week.

"While the bricks and mortar of my office are located in Maryborough and my staff are available to assist you, my mobile office is regularly on the road and available to meet with people in local communities.”

Meetings are only by appointment, phone 1300 301 968 or 4121 2936.

Wednesday, February 22: Gympie council office, 1.30pm.

Offer correction

IN TODAY'S paper there is an inserted brochure advertising our current online subscription promotion; The Big Three. In the Bonus section of this brochure, it says that the subscription offer includes a Saturday newspaper home delivered for 12 months. Free Saturday delivery actually applies for the length of time the subscriber stays on the deal - which could be shorter or longer than a 12-month period. We apologise for any confusion.