Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A three-metre Olive python was found eating a whole cat in a residential front yard. Picture: Supplied/Facebook
A three-metre Olive python was found eating a whole cat in a residential front yard. Picture: Supplied/Facebook
Pets & Animals

Giant python devours cat, takes break in front yard

by NATASHA EMECK, natasha.emeck@news.com.au
5th Feb 2020 6:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FAMILY was horrified to witness a huge python taking a break from devouring a full-grown cat in their front yard.

Resident Beck White said the three-metre Olive python was seen eating a full-grown cat whole, before it took a break in her front garden to digest the poor puss on Saturday.

"By the huge bulge in his stomach you could tell he (the snake) was stuffed - I think he was taking a nap when I found him," she said.

Reedy's Reptiles owner and snake catcher David Reed was called in to retrieve the portly python.

"What's really weird is that on the same day I retrieved this snake I was told about another snake eating a baby lamb not far away," he said.

"We're finding a lot more bigger pythons in town.

"It's so dry out here in Katherine, the snakes are coming in closer to where the food is, looking for an easy meal.

"They're also very active at night during this time of year."

Mr Reed later released the satisfied snake out bush.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
cat editors picks python

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tragic death sends businessman into drug spiral

        premium_icon Tragic death sends businessman into drug spiral

        Crime A 34-year-old started using meth to deal with the stress of upholding his family business. His crime spree started soon after.

        Update on fate of Goomeri pool and Kilkivan centre

        premium_icon Update on fate of Goomeri pool and Kilkivan centre

        News When asked if the council had communicated any concerns to Belgravia about...

        5 men behaving badly in Gympie courts this week

        premium_icon 5 men behaving badly in Gympie courts this week

        News From getting drunk and trashing his mate’s car, to getting busted for drugs and...

        AOC chief: Olympics won’t cost Queenslanders a cent

        premium_icon AOC chief: Olympics won’t cost Queenslanders a cent

        News 2032 Games could end up leaving the state with a surplus – AOC chief