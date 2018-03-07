Haul of rubbish near Albert Park included bongs, nappies

Some of the rubbish found near Albert Park on Clean Up Australia Day.

THE amount of rubbish being dumped around Albert Park has dropped significantly over the past three years, according to the team tasked with picking it all up on Clean Up Australia Day at the weekend.

Colleen Gosden, from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said her team has been assigned that area around Albert Park for the past three years.

The team that cleaned up in and around Albert Park on Clean Up Australia Day.

"Each year the amount of rubbish we've collected has been halved,” she said.

"This is a good sign. People are being more thoughtful.”

About 35 youth and adults collected a range of items from shopping trolleys, cans, cigarette butts, home-made bongs, glass bottles, paper, clothing, blankets, metal scraps, fast food and coffee containers, plastics and more.

"I noticed there was a lot less rubbish but quite a bit more deliberate dumping,” said Rob Pitt about bags of kitty litter and disposable nappies.

Cleanaway's Education coordinator Elli Webb manages the clean up activities each year for Gympie Regional Council.

She said the new Riverwalk and improvements to rubbish collection appeared to have made a positive impact on the way people felt and cared about the environment.

"We really appreciate the groups that come and help us each year,” she said. "It is a great community effort.”