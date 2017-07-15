24°
News

Hate your job? This could be the session for you

Jacob Carson | 15th Jul 2017 5:41 PM
LOOKING FOR ANSWERS: Alan Pease (Pictured) will be here in Gympie come September.
LOOKING FOR ANSWERS: Alan Pease (Pictured) will be here in Gympie come September. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF the idea of slogging through another week at work is enough to send you into an existential crisis - chances are you're not alone.

With a record number of Australians working harder each year, but not necessarily enjoying what they do, it should come as no surprise many of us aren't happy in a 9-to-5.

It's one of the reasons why life coach, motivational speaker and author Alan Pease is coming to Gympie next month.

"It's a huge subject, because are problems that impact everybody - absolutely everybody,” he says.

"We're in a time too where the idea of a stable job or even the concept of job security is basically a thing of the past.

"When you've got 17 out of 20 saying they're waking up and they're not looking forward to going to work that's a tragedy to me.”

Having done seminars and presentations around the world for decades now, Mr Pease says he may have some of the answers people are looking for though.

Pitched as a breakfast we're you'll be able to 'discover what you'll want out of life', he'll be here at the Civic Centre in September.

The session will cover an array of topics including interpersonal communication in life and at the workplace, as well as body language - a topic Mr Pease is well versed in.

"You'll find the majority of communication is body language, it's not spoken - it's an animal instinct thing,” he says.

"The same way animals know, in a very short amount of time, whether or not you're presenting a threat to them - it's the same principle.”

This perceptiveness of non-verbal signals, he argues, is quickly becoming a lost art.

"You're seeing a lot of young people who are just hopeless, no confidence or ability to actually just sit and talk with somebody,” Mr Pease says.

"The thing is it's just not going to fly in any business or job.”

The shortcomings of the millennial generation aside, Alan says there's no one particular demographic over another that come to his seminars.

"I see everybody, from kids to folks in their 60s, these are skills that are valuable and important to everyone,” he says.

"I'd encourage everybody to come to the session if they're curious - I guarantee they'll get something out of it.”

Alan Pease will be in Gympie on Saturday, September 2. For tickets and more information on the session, click here.

Gympie Times

Topics:  alan pease gympie civic centre life coach motivational speaker whats on

Outrage as wedge-tailed eagle shot out of Gympie skies

Outrage as wedge-tailed eagle shot out of Gympie skies

IN a sickening act of local animal cruelty, a wedge-tail eagle has allegedly been shot out of the sky near Gympie.

State election is coming, but we're not sure who to vote for

Gympie region residents are not sure who they will vote for at the next state election.

Random poll reveals which parties we're supporting.

A front seat to love and courage

REWARDING WORK: Little Haven Palliative Care nurse Amy Cadd is thankful for the support of the team.

Palliative Care isn't for everyone. Only those who care too much.

How is council doing? Random poll reveals your thoughts

Councillors Dan Stewart, Mal Gear, Hilary Smerdon, Mayor Mick Curran, Bob Leitch, James Cochrane, Glen Hartwig, Mark McDonald and Daryl Dodt.

Random survey of 100 region residents shows council's popularity.

Local Partners

A great Bruce Highway mystery has been solved

Future of faded road markings revealed

Scott Hoare's incredible progress

KEEP MOVING: Scott Hoare and his partner Angie Minucos.

An incredible sign of progress for Scott Hoare

Fundraising walk helping community and staff to give thanks

WALKING ON: Getting ready for tomorrow's Gratitude Walk are Jared Weier, Ray Smith, Sue Manton, Brandy Murley, Peter Anderson, Bronwyn McFarlane, Ray Currie and Narelle Griffiths

Little Haven Gratitude Walk on this weekend.

Little horses will be big hit at Widgee this weekend

BURGER NIGHT: Arjay AND Chais Huskisson both voted chips and burgers the best tucker at the Bushmans Bar last Saturday night.

Widgee hosts miniature horse show

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

No reason for two seasons of Netflix hit

WHEN 13 Reasons Why wound up its first season, the ending raised the question, how in the world could you create a season two?

Coast band is second in triple j's Unearthed metal chart

Heavy metal band Day of Content - (L) Cody Hodges, Garth Douglas and Will Ford are number 2 on the Triple J metal charts. Band members Lachlan Hansen and Adam Wex were absent.

They will be performing soon on the Fraser Coast.

On high alert at Splendour in the Grass

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

New bag size for event goers at Splendour

The physio and The Beast

Physiotherapist Derek Haysom (left), who grew up in Mackay, with Eddie 'The Beast' Hall.

Mackay trainer now works with World's Strongest Man

Lisa Wilkinsons unlucky break while holidaying in Italy

Today show co-host Lisa Wilkinson.

Today host Lisa Wilkinson breaks her arm in a shower in Italy

Kermit 'puppeteer' learns it's not easy being green

He apologised for letting down his and Kermit’s fans.

GoT actor’s dramatic hint on new season

John Bradley in a scene from season six episode six of Game of Thrones.

Actor John Bradley reveals why Sam Tarly is being kept around.

WHEN OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS!

4 Roma Street, Monkland 4570

House 3 1 2 OFFERS

This solid hardwood framed brick house was built to last! Boasting large air-conditioned kitchen, dining room and lounge room with lovely polished hardwood floors...

WHAT A POSITION !!

46 Samantha Drive, Pie Creek 4570

4 2 3 'UNDER...

EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST INVITED - Five choice acres of rural residential land within minutes to a major shopping centre, 2 great schools and entertainment centre...

159 ACRES OF FERTILE FARMING!

122 Coppermine Creek Road, Langshaw 4570

Residential Land Just 20 minutes from Gympie situated in the Langshaw farming district is ... AUCTION ON SITE...

Just 20 minutes from Gympie situated in the Langshaw farming district is 159 acres (64.6ha) of fertile farming property. Fertile rich soil with hills facing...

wake up 2 the sounds of the bush!

82 Ian Drive, Curra 4570

3 1 3 $285,000!

Want the country lifestyle and still be close 2 town? Only 15 minutes from Gympie, this three bedroom home on 3.2 acres has space 2 enjoy the simple life! Collect...

RARE FLAT BLOCK!

Lot 555 Arborcrescent Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land Situated in a quiet area of Glenwood is this lovely flat 2.61 ... $65,000

Situated in a quiet area of Glenwood is this lovely flat 2.61 approx acre block. The block has been cleared except for a small area of trees along one boundary.

PRIVATE 5 ACRES IN CHATSWORTH

97 Allen Road, Chatsworth 4570

House 4 1 2 $400,000

This strong brick home is nestled in Allen Rd Chatsworth. It has a decent size shed for all your needs and enough room to park the cars. The house has 4...

YOUR KNIGHT IN SHINING ARMOUR

Lot 80 KNightsbridge Drive, Southside 4570

House 3 2 2 $395,000

Situated in Knightsbridge Dve, Sovereign Heights is your dream home - all new and ready for you!!! On entering this brand new Hotondo home you will be impressed...

TOP OF THE RANGE BLOCK WITH GREAT OUTLOOK

18 Coolabah Court, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $185,000

Six minutes south of the CBD at pie creek is an exceptional 1.5 acre block on the high side of the road with dog proof fencing on 3 sides. The block has a few...

GREAT FIXER UPPER

50 Chatsworth Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 2 $195,000

Calling renovators, handymen or budget buyers. This solid hardwood framed home needs your attention. Set on a fully fenced, gently sloping 1005m2 (quarter...

INVESTMENT ALERT - 2 DWELLINGS!

16-18 Fritz Rd, Chatsworth 4570

House 6 2 2 $439,000

3 bedroom home,built-ins,kitchen,lounge,dining,bathroom, laundry. 3 bedroom unit,built-ins,kitchen/dining, lounge, bathroom. View of Chatsworth Park water...

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

All eyes on Highton Ct auction

BUDERIM BEAUTY: A four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 11 Highton Ct, Buderim, goes to auction Saturday at 11am with Stewart Property.

Immaculate Buderim home in tightly-held court attracts interest

Gateway position to Coast

Approved six-lot Caloundra development site goes to auction

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!