Hate grocery shopping? Coles has it sorted

KIDS pestering for lollies, trolleys with wobbly wheels or the need to keep your unwashed hair at home - there are plenty of reasons to want to avoid grocery shopping.

Coles Gympie has packed away grocery shopping woes with their new Click and Collect service where you can manage your weekly shop without setting foot inside the store.

Launched last week, the service allows customers to grocery shop online any time where they pick and pay for items and then collect their groceries the next day from a loading dock at the back of Goldfields Plaza.

The new service has already proved popular for customers Coles Gympie Click and Collect team leader Christine Shaw said.

"It's a brilliant idea - the service is very quick and for parents it saves getting kids out of the car,” she said.

Mrs Shaw, who tried the service for the first time herself last week said she found the website very smart and simple to navigate, with all her same specials available as in-store and the system able to remember favourites.

The beauty of it though comes from punctual delivery and flexible pick up times, she said with two staff members working round the clock to fill orders.

You can choose a four-hour time slot to collect your groceries (9am-1pm, 1-5pm and 5-9pm) and collection is as simple as driving into the dock behind Coles on O'Connell St, ringing the Click and Collect number and within a matter of minutes a staff member will be at your car with your groceries.

"It's really that simple,” she said.

Quick 5 steps to Click and Collect

1. Visit Coles Click and Collect and login

2. Pick groceries and pay online (minimum $50 spend)

3. Choose a time to collect (9am-1pm, 1-5pm and 5-9pm)

4. Drive to loading dock car park (Big red-painted 'Click and Collect' bays, enter from O'Connell St behind Coles)

5. Phone 'Click and Collect' (phone number at bays) and they will bring your groceries down to your car in a few minutes