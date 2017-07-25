Hat-trick for Goomeri company

FAMILY EFFORT: Justin Giles (right and head of the gas department) accepting the award from Darrel Vecchio on behalf of his brother's company, James Giles Plumbing Pty Ltd.

JAMES Giles Plumbing has won the Queensland Gas Association Type B Gas Installation of the Year award at the 2017 Plumbing and Gas Industry Awards, held on Friday night at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre.

This is the third consecutive year that James Giles Plumbing have taken out a top gas installation award.

James Giles Plumbing are currently in the process of undertaking a large major industrial natural gas project for the German-based plaster board manufacturer, Knauf Plaster Board Pty Ltd in Burnett Heads.

James Giles Plumbing are also developing and completing a gas safety management plan, Type B gas safety submissions and hazardous area report for the gas system.

This award was toughly fought and runners-up, Qld Industrial Gasfitting Services Pty Ltd (QIGS) have received a special commendation for their work on the development of a new facility for G-James at Eagle Farm..

Hosted by the Master Plumbers' Association of Queensland and with the event sponsor Tradelink, the Plumbing and Gas Industry Awards aim to highlight the hard work and dedication invested into the industry by apprentices, plumbers, gasfitters, hydraulic consultants and other industry individuals.

This year the awards recognised individuals and companies in 19 categories and hosted VIPs including the Minister for Housing and Public Works and Minister for Sport, Mick de Brenni MP, Shadow Minister for Housing and Public Works, Stephen Bennett, the Shadow Minister for Energy, Biofuels and Water Supply, Michael Hart, State Secretary of the Plumbing and Pipe Trades Employees Union Qld, Gary O'Halloran and Commissioner of the Queensland Building and Construction Commission, Brett Bassett.