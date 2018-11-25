Has work begun on a multi-million dollar Gympie CBD project?

WORK on the controversial $3 million Upper Mary St upgrade appears to be underway with Energex workers today beginning to replace and upgrade powerlines in the street.

The old four-line wires along the length of the street are being removed for two-line bundles, a change which should provide a cleaner look for the CBD.

Old poles are also being replaced, and the northbound lane has been blocked to traffic.

Altus Traffic Control's Kathy West keeps an eye on drivers as Energex replaces power lines and poles on Upper Mary St Gympie

The bundling of the wires is listed as part of Gympie Regional Council's wider $3 million improvements to Upper Mary St - a plan which divided councillors in August.

Councillor Bob Fredman called it "a worry” and asked if the council could scrap the work, hand back $1.5 million in Federal Government funding and find another use for the council's half.

He was particularly concerned by the decision to keep powerlines above ground.

Two weeks later Councillor Dan Stewart moved for the council to review whether the project should go ahead, questioning if it was going to be good value for the amount of money being spent.

His motion was shot down 5-4.

Businesses have also raised concerns about how disruptive the work might be to their shops.

Mayor Mick Curran has said the council will be "working very closely with those traders to minimise any impact to their business”.

Traffic diversions are expected for the next few Sundays as Energex continues the upgrades.

Improved street furniture, tree planting and new public art is also on the councils "to do” list as part of the upgrades.

The council's website says work is expected to start in February next year.

The plan is for it to be done in two stages: first in February-March, and then completed over July-September.