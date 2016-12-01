35°
News

Has someone tried to sell you these stolen items?

1st Dec 2016 1:54 PM
Police are investigating a theft at Southside.
Police are investigating a theft at Southside. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Police have warned residents to secure their property after thieves cleaned valuables out a Southside shed in the last week.

Senior Constable Deb Wruck said the thieves entered the private property on Davey Rd some time between November 25-28.

They entered a large shed on the property and stole a chainsaw, Ryobi whipper snipper, Victa push mower, petrol generator, multiple power tools, fishing rods, reels and Brosnan golf clubs.

She asked for anyone who noticed suspicious activity or had seen the items for sale to contact Crimestoppers.

"Surely to move such a quantity of goods, somebody must have seen something or heard something,” Snr Con Wruck said.

She tools were a commonly stolen item and urged residents to properly secure their valuables.

"Once again tools have been stolen, this time from a property at Soutside,” Snr Con Wruck said.

"They are still the flavour of the month, so please secure and lock up at home and your business.”

She said taking photos and recording details of property was invaluable if they were stolen.

Engravers are available for loan from the Gympie Police station, so residents can mark their property.

Snr Con Wruck said this would mean getting the valuables back if police seized them.

Contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au.

Gympie Times

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Dog lover seeks compensation after vicious mauling

Dog lover seeks compensation after vicious mauling

Brett Davidson's beloved dog Chuck was seriously injured last month in a vicious mauling.

SCHOOL LOCKDOWN: 12 schools across Qld receive threats

UDPATE 2pm: THE Department has released a list of schools

Hard work pays off for two Gympie Scouts

BIG MOMENT: Nashville Scouts Alfie Kay and Kirstie-Lee Cox cut their ceremonial cake at the Australian Scout Medallion presentation last Friday night.

National award for two Gympie Scouts

Pumpkin Patch to close, sack 1600, as everything on sale

The company's roughly 1600 staff will all be let go,

Local Partners

Mary Valley strengthens ties with Sunshine Coast

HIGH praise from Visit Sunshine Coast CEO Simon Latchford has been given to Mary Valley Country marketing for the way it has been showcasing the Valley.

WATCH: Special day for young Gympie battler

ON PATROL: Nine-year-old Nathan Faucett with his official police cap

Nine-year-old Nathan Faucett isn't letting arthritis stop his fun.

Sisters share tales of wonder in new exhibition

SISTER ACT: Artist Robyn Dower (left) and her sister, writer and poet Kay Gorring at the opening of their exhibition, A Sense of Wonder.

A Sense of Wonder exhibition opens at Gympie Regional Gallery

Your guide to entertainment around the Gympie region this week. Dec 2-4

ROCK ON: Gary Cosgrove, aka "Guitar Cozzy" will be on hand to satisfy your electric rock needs this weekend.

What's on in and around Gympie this weekend

What's on around Gympie this week

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community diary November 30 to December 2

Kanye West leaves hospital, nine days after breakdown

Kanye West leaves hospital, nine days after breakdown

RAPPER Kanye West has reportedly left hospital after nine days of treatment following his mental breakdown.

Victoria's Secret 2016: Top supermodels wow in Paris

Lady Gaga revived her role as the first lady of pop music

Now you can watch Netflix without the net

A scene from the Netflix hit Stranger Things

Stranger Things binge can now be enjoyed on a plane

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie Trolls.

DREAMWORKS' colourful family film Trolls hits cinemas today.

Crikey! Robert Irwin turns 13

Robert Irwin turns 13 today.

He's travelled the world, wrestled crocs and starred on TV

Your guide to entertainment around the Gympie region this week. Dec 2-4

ROCK ON: Gary Cosgrove, aka "Guitar Cozzy" will be on hand to satisfy your electric rock needs this weekend.

What's on in and around Gympie this weekend

Gympie singer-songwriter another Golden Guitar hopeful

GUNNING FOR GOLD: Singer-songwriter Graham Rodger

Graham Rodger is hoping to pick up an award in Tamworth next year.

CHARMING CLASSIC

23 Minya Road, The Palms 4570

House 3 1 2 $297,000

I would like present 23 Minya Road. This classic but modern Western Red Cedar property has lots of appealing features to offer. Positioned between the trees...

IDEAL BEGINNER

Lot 1 Mackenzie Road, Tamaree 4570

House 2 1 1 $199,000

If you are a wanting to get into the property market, are an investor, or just wanting to downsize then take time to inspect this 2 bedroom brick home. Featuring a...

COOTHARABA LIFESTYLE PROPERTY

40 Junction Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 4 2 10 $675,000

This beautiful 2ha (almost 5 acres) of almost flat country,15 minutes drive from Tewantin,10 minutes from Lake Cootharaba and 15 minutes from Pomona has just...

GLENWOOD GEM

48 Arborthree Rd, Glenwood 4570

House 3 1 2 $263,000

No electricity bills! This modern 3 bedroom home on 6768m2 is solar powered. Open plan lounge/dining/kitchen, the oven is brand new and never used. Two way...

A GRAND LADY

26 Beresford Crescent, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $330,000

Time is of the essence. This highset split level home is not going to last long, as it is priced right for the current market. Check out what this grand property...

Over 2 Acres with Views

80 Pine Ridge Road, Glenwood 4570

2 1 3 $259,500

* 2.2 acres, gently sloping block, mainly cleared, views * 3 bay colorbond shed, 4 water tanks, fruit trees * Besser block home, colorbond roof, front and rear...

FOR SALE BY DEADLINE - 7th JANUARY 2017 (UNLESS SOLD PRIOR)

206 Burgess Rd, Calico Creek 4570

Rural 3 1 1 SALE BY DEADLINE...

andbull; Approximately 110 acres andbull; 40 Breeders andbull; Improved pastures andbull; 2 Dams andbull; Mostly all cleared on undulating scrub fertile soil/Frost...

GET AWAY FROM IT ALL AT BLUEBELL

Lot 42 Amamoor Creek Road, Amamoor Creek 4570

Rural 0 0 $259000

Looking for a weekender or somewhere to get off the grid? This 216 acres of Private bush land and the beautiful Amamoor creek is ideal. This property is approx 10...

FOR SALE BY DEADLINE - 11th JANUARY 2017 (UNLESS SOLD PRIOR)

972 North Deep Creek Rd, North Deep Creek 4570

House 3 1 4 SALE BY DEADLINE...

15.05HA (45acs) set high amongst native forestry, this well-appointed property caters well for a family of horse riders. Stables, round yard, dressage arena...

FOR SALE BY DEADLINE - 22nd DECEMBER 2016 (UNLESS SOLD PRIOR)

16 Eagle Hawk Drive, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 SALE BY DEADLINE...

This neat near new home is now on the market located in the popular suburb Southside. The Eagle Hawk Estate is the ideal address which is close to all amenities.

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!