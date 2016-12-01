Has someone tried to sell you these stolen items?

Police have warned residents to secure their property after thieves cleaned valuables out a Southside shed in the last week.

Senior Constable Deb Wruck said the thieves entered the private property on Davey Rd some time between November 25-28.

They entered a large shed on the property and stole a chainsaw, Ryobi whipper snipper, Victa push mower, petrol generator, multiple power tools, fishing rods, reels and Brosnan golf clubs.

She asked for anyone who noticed suspicious activity or had seen the items for sale to contact Crimestoppers.

"Surely to move such a quantity of goods, somebody must have seen something or heard something,” Snr Con Wruck said.

She tools were a commonly stolen item and urged residents to properly secure their valuables.

"Once again tools have been stolen, this time from a property at Soutside,” Snr Con Wruck said.

"They are still the flavour of the month, so please secure and lock up at home and your business.”

She said taking photos and recording details of property was invaluable if they were stolen.

Engravers are available for loan from the Gympie Police station, so residents can mark their property.

Snr Con Wruck said this would mean getting the valuables back if police seized them.

Contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au.