Has Gympie got the worst NBN in Australia?

Rowan Schindler
| 21st Jun 2017 6:15 PM
CUT OFF: Roadcraft chief executive officer Sharlene Makin has had a terrible experience with the NBN.
CUT OFF: Roadcraft chief executive officer Sharlene Makin has had a terrible experience with the NBN. Rowan Schindler

THE National Broadband Network has been rolled out across the country and Gympie customers are not happy with the service.

Gympie is at the heart of the trouble afflicting the NBN, with a story focused on the region's dodgy internet aired on the ABC this week.

 

 

Roadcraft chief executive officer Sharlene Makin spoke to the ABC and later told The Gympie Times she was not happy with the services she is paying for.

"We are already paying for speeds of "up to" 100 mbps," Ms Makin said.

She said her business was getting speeds as low as 0.9mbps and a maximum of 58mbps, or often no internet at all.

"A Telstra technician tested the existing infra- structure and he showed us a screenshot of the report showing a maximum capability of 68 mbps," she said.

"When you lose power to your home, you don't pay for it, but when you lose internet, you're still paying for it.

"So it appears Telstra are anything but transparent or honest.

"It isn't a two-way street."

Gympie Brakes and Mechanical's Kaye Patane said her business had been significantly impacted by the move to the NBN.

Mrs Patane said the business she and her husband run had had periods of no phone or internet, and customers had been unable to contact them.

"We didn't want to take on the NBN but we were told the phone lines wouldn't change if we did," she said.

"We went through three modems and were disconnected every second day at one stage. Internet was as slow as a brick.

"It has been delivering nothing but frustration.

"I've been struggling to get them to send a technician out.

"The call centre was through India and they couldn't properly under- stand us and our problems."

Customers who called the business heard a voice message advising that the business's phone line had been disconnected, and the Patanes were frantic to ensure customers did not think they were out of business.

"If you can't rely on your reputation you lose your business," Mrs Patane said.

"The Telstra manager in Sydney said to us 'I want you to monitor the missed calls you get'. How do you even do that?"

Mrs Patane said the couple was offered $500 in credit, which they never received. A few phone calls later, another operator offered another $500.

"We had never received the first sum of credit in the first place," she said.

FRUSTRATED AND ANGRY: Gympie Brakes and Mechanical's Mario Patane is angry with the NBN and has also been targeted by a scam, who pretended to help him.
FRUSTRATED AND ANGRY: Gympie Brakes and Mechanical’s Mario Patane is angry with the NBN and has also been targeted by a scam, who pretended to help him. Renee Albrecht

The Patanes had insult added to injury when a scam contacted them, masquerading as the NBN Co, to extract money and information from the frustrated business owners.

Mr Patane received the call and initially believed

the person on the other

end of the line before Michael, the couple's son, saved the day.

"Last Wednesday we would have lost everything if it wasn't for Michael," Mrs Patane said.

"I've been on the phone with Telstra for hours, I've been broken down to tears.

"When Mario got the phone call (the scam) he was impressed with their professionalism and he fell for it.

"They knew everything and had all our information."

Mrs Patane said the business managed to avoid paying money, but had to buy a new computer and contact their bank.

She said they would not have taken the bait had Telstra not left them frustrated.

Gympie Party Hire's Anna Reid said she had similar issues.

The business switched to the NBN on Tuesday, June 13, and their service was lost on the Friday.

"After going back and forward (with Telstra), I was then asked if I had been talking about moving my service to another supplier, which I hadn't," Ms Reid said.

"Another company had claimed our connection without our consent to give to another business.

"Very messy, and we still don't know who is at fault. Telstra, other telco or NBN.

"The worst thing was though that the phone diversion stopped working properly, and they didn't know how to fix it so we

had customers getting a message saying "this number is not connected" when they dialled our business line.

"Thankfully this was sorted relatively quickly,

as they said it could take

up to five business days - this would have be extremely damaging to our business."

Ms Reid had her phone and internet return three days later on the Monday.

"Fortunately our issue seems to have been rectified rather quickly."

Gympie Times

Topics:  business gympie internet nbn telstra

