Has council canned this controversial $1.1m project?

Progress on a proposed $1.1 million RV park next to the Rattler has stalled, despite funding and development approval. Picture: Queensland Tourism

PLANS for an RV park next to the Mary Valley Rattler in Tozer St appear to have derailed, with progress on the $1.1 million project screeching to a halt.

The controversial park, first announced three years ago, was to form part of a wider recreation precinct at the historic station.

In early 2018, Gympie Regional Council revealed it had an eye towards construction starting early last year.

The proposed RV park was announced three years ago.

It was planned to open in September and the council had secured $500,000 from the State Government's Building Our Regions program.

However, the council’s development application for the park was not lodged until July last year.

The council’s planning department approved the plans in December, with 29 conditions tied to car access, sewerage, water and engineering.

Work was intended to be finished early this year, a council spokeswoman said at the time.

There has been no movement at the station since.

Questions remain over the land itself, which is owned by Queensland Rail.

It was planned to form part of a wider park precinct at the Old Station site. The land is still owned by Queensland Rail.

The council negotiated a lease with QR for the station and old rail line in 2017.

It paid $150,000 to QR in 2018 for land next to the Rattler’s Amamoor Station, with plans to develop an RV park and short term parking on it.

QR gave permission for the council to seek development approval, but this did not give any further permission for the council to pursue the project with the groups’ permission.

The two other projects funded in the same State funding round – upgrades to the Bullock Point car park and the Gympie Youth Hub – have been delivered.

Council Communications manager Sharna Rowley said the RV park was one of several projects to be “considered and decided as part of the budget delivery at the end of July”.