Hartwig's reaction over the top, but Rattler must be stopped

Mayor Mick Curran and the Rattler.
Renee Albrecht
by Letter to the Editor by Peter Todd

Letter to the Editor

IT'S not the Mayor's fault he is just way out of his depth, he's never been in business, never had to make a profit.

I refer to the general decision making process of council but particularly the looming disaster that is the Rattler.

The facts are these:

Council made application to the State Government for funding under a standard regional program; State threw it out because the business plan didn't stack up.

The ink was hardly dry on the 150 page report when council increased the amount required from $10-odd million to $12-odd million.

Latest budget brings in economic development levy that Mayor explained will be used for the Rattler for three years and after that can be used for other projects. This three years doesn't take account of recent increase (odds on future increases are 10 to 1 on by the way).

The incredible arrogance of the report was that it stated that after 10 years, Rattler operation would be making a profit and cited Puffing Billy and Silver bullet as examples. The report didn't explain that these two Australian icons have never made money; good grief, Aurizon has never made a profit and our Mayor thinks he is going to with the Rattler!

 

Mayor Mick Curran and councillor James Cochrane with the Valley Rattler.
Renee Albrecht

Why does Cr Curran think he's going to make a profit? Because he's going to get 30,000 plus visitors a year riding this economic wonder. And pigs might fly. And the majority of the community is still is favour of the Rattler. Yeah, right.

Mayor Mick finally did an unconventional deal with his new best friend and well-armed Labor leader in waiting, Jackie Trad.

The burning question for rate payers (shareholders) is whether the State will stump up any of the extra dough required, and the bucket loads required but yet to be identified, and is the State contribution still forth coming now that the railway won't be operating before the election (which was kinda why Jackie put up the money, really).

As a display of unbiased comment, I should add that Glen Hartwig's criticism at this point, after such a long silence, indeed, a sponsor of original proposal and as councillor responsible for economic development, is a bit over the top.

 

Councillor Glen Hartwig
Renee Albrecht

Our rates, levies and user pays schemes are increasingly making our region unattractive to investment - $13+ million would replace the Coondoo Bridge and construct the Spray Park in Tin Can Bay. Perhaps get on with the sealing of Counter Road.

Stop the Rattler now (where's getup! when you need them?)　

Peter Todd,

Tin Can Bay

