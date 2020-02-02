Menu
Glen Hartwig
Hartwig’s plan to turn region’s green waste into profit

Staff writer
2nd Feb 2020 4:30 PM
GYMPIE Regional Council mayoral candidiate Glen Hartwig wants to turn the region’s green waste into a profitable community service that will help the environment and the local economy.

“Council currently pays a contractor to grind our green waste and remove it from our transfer sites,” Mr Hartwig said today.

“This cost is passed on to ratepayers through green waste fees.

“Ironically, farmers are paying other councils for green waste to use as a nutrient supplement in their farming activities.

“Each year thousands of tonnes of green waste are transported to regional farms for composting.

“If elected mayor, I will work to have green waste fees removed and to utilise this environmental resource for our economic benefit,” Mr Hartwig said.

“This concept provides farmers a nutrient source from composting that would reduce the use of inorganic fertilisers and the risk associated with run-off into water ways.

“It allows for the better use of our water resources and increases the organic soil matter boosting production and profitability.

“It decreases the risk of weed and pest infestation from the illegal dumping of green waste on vacant blocks, road reserves, drains and parks. It is an opportunity for council to generate an income from a biproduct.

“This initiative removes green waste fees for residents, provides farmers with a much-needed product and turns a current council expense into an income source.”

