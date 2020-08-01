Hartwig urges Gympie to stay vigilant on COVID-19 threat

Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig says all residents need to keep following crucial health guidelines to keep the region safe from a second wave of coronavirus.

Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig says all residents need to keep following crucial health guidelines to keep the region safe from a second wave of coronavirus.

GYMPIE Mayor Glen Hartwig has urged residents to stay vigilant and follow public health directions to keep the region safe from a potential second wave of coronavirus infections.

Police confirmed a 51-year-old woman will face Gympie Magistrates Court in November after allegedly breaching COVID-19 border directions when she was found at a Gympie address on Saturday morning.

There is no indication the woman found in Gympie has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr Hartwig said it was important for the community to continue following critical health guidelines as the virus threat remains over the coming months.

"It is no secret COVID-19 has had a huge impact on this country, our state and the region," Mr Hartwig said.

"Many residents would have seen reports in the media about the potential for COVID-19 infections to increase in southern parts of our state and country.

"On behalf of council I want to remind residents to maintain their vigilance against this virus.

"Follow the advice from Queensland Health.

"Wash your hands. Keep your distance. And if unwell stay at home."