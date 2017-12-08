Hartwig tired of smoke and mirrors, wants Rattler details

CALL TO ACTION: Councillor Glen Hartwig says people are fed up with Gympie Regional Council's smoke and mirrors.

Letter to the Editor by Cr Glen Hartwig

I REFER to the letters from Michael Jeffries and Mervyn Welch.

This is local government where you, the rate payer are the only shareholder.

I have tried internally to have details given to councillors without success on a variety of matters.

I am not comfortable just sitting back and pretending that an open cheque book approach is the way to go.

You would think that nearly one year in we would know the cost to get the Rattler back running.

My issues are with honesty and what appears to be the lack of when it comes to presenting matters to the rate payer.

Things don't have to be perfect or every project on budget but we do have to be honest and transparent, something I feel is lacking.

At the moment we are pork barrelling the rate payer.

Spending lots, buildings, festivals, makes you feel good but you will pay for it down the track.

I believe we need to first get the core business completed and then look to other opportunities.

I think most are tired of the smoke and mirrors.

Glen Hartwig,

Division 2 Councillor Gympie Regional Council