Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Councillor Glen Hartwig. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times
Councillor Glen Hartwig. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times
News

Hartwig takes pole position in mayoral race

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
4th Mar 2020 1:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OUTSPOKEN mayoral candidate Glen Hartwig will be in pole position for the duration of the election – at least on paper.

The former Division 2 councillor drew the first spot on the region’s mayoral ballot at this morning’s draw, which laid out the order names will appear on voting cards come March 28.

Incumbent mayor Mick Curran drew second spot, and Tim Jerome rounded out the ballot.

Ken Garner conducted the ballot draw this morning at the Gympie Senior Citizens Centre; all eight divisional papers and the mayoral ballot are set.
Ken Garner conducted the ballot draw this morning at the Gympie Senior Citizens Centre; all eight divisional papers and the mayoral ballot are set.

In Division 1, Jess Milne claimed top spot followed by Ash Litle, incumbent Mark McDonald and Phil Feldman.

MORE ELECTION NEWS

Dolly Jensen took the top spot on the ballot ahead of the only other candidate for Division 2, Leonora Cox, and incumbent Mal Gear will enter his re-election campaign with his name at the top of the Division 3 ballot paper.

Terry McMullan, Shane Waldock, Michiel Pratt and Colleen Miller rounded out the five-way Division 5 fight, in that order.

Mick Curran’s name sits in second spot on the mayoral ballot paper.
Mick Curran’s name sits in second spot on the mayoral ballot paper.

Bruce Devereaux claimed the catbird seat for Division four, followed by Rae Gate, incumbent Daryl Dodt and then Wayne Sachs.

Newcomer Rob Burns grabbed the top spot on the Division 5 ballot, ahead of incumbent Dan Stewart, followed by Chelle Dobson, and incumbent Hilary Smerdon sits above Brian Thomas and Mikki Lawson in the three-person race for Division 6.

In Division 7, long-time council candidate Donna Reardon claimed the top spot, followed by incumbent deputy mayor Bob Leitch and businessman Warren Polley.

Tim Jerome rounded out the mayoral ballot in third place.
Tim Jerome rounded out the mayoral ballot in third place.

The Division 8 ballot carries incumbent Bob Fredman’s name at the top, followed by Trent Mitchell and Lyndall Ensbey.

Pre-polling opens on Monday, March 16, in the Fossickers Room at the Gympie Civic Centre 9am-5pm March 16-20, and 9am-6pm Mach 23-27.

Official election day is Saturday, March 28.

Voters have the chance to hear their divisional and mayoral candidates speak at a series of forums over the next fortnight, starting with Divisions 3 and 4 at Gympie State High School’s Hamilton Hall tonight from 5.45pm.

The Mayoral Forum will be held on March 10, and will be livestreamed on The Gympie Times website from 5.45pm.

election gympie council gympie election gympie regional council gympie votes
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Best way to celebrate International Women’s Day in region

        premium_icon Best way to celebrate International Women’s Day in region

        News Rainbow Beach will host an outstanding, full day of fashion, fun and powerful speakers, including the sister of Allison Baden-Clay

        FULL RECAP: Watch the Noosa Council candidate debate

        premium_icon FULL RECAP: Watch the Noosa Council candidate debate

        Council News WATCH: Noosa Council candidates met for election debate last night

        IN PHOTOS: Elton's still standing for hell of a show

        premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Elton's still standing for hell of a show

        Entertainment Unforgettable moments from first night of epic Elton John shows

        7 terrible scenes that landed people in court this fornight

        premium_icon 7 terrible scenes that landed people in court this fornight

        News From a Gympie woman who punched a police officer, a man who ‘forgot’ about a stolen...