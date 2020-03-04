Hartwig takes pole position in mayoral race

OUTSPOKEN mayoral candidate Glen Hartwig will be in pole position for the duration of the election – at least on paper.

The former Division 2 councillor drew the first spot on the region’s mayoral ballot at this morning’s draw, which laid out the order names will appear on voting cards come March 28.

Incumbent mayor Mick Curran drew second spot, and Tim Jerome rounded out the ballot.

Ken Garner conducted the ballot draw this morning at the Gympie Senior Citizens Centre; all eight divisional papers and the mayoral ballot are set.

In Division 1, Jess Milne claimed top spot followed by Ash Litle, incumbent Mark McDonald and Phil Feldman.

MORE ELECTION NEWS

Dolly Jensen took the top spot on the ballot ahead of the only other candidate for Division 2, Leonora Cox, and incumbent Mal Gear will enter his re-election campaign with his name at the top of the Division 3 ballot paper.

Terry McMullan, Shane Waldock, Michiel Pratt and Colleen Miller rounded out the five-way Division 5 fight, in that order.

Mick Curran’s name sits in second spot on the mayoral ballot paper.

Bruce Devereaux claimed the catbird seat for Division four, followed by Rae Gate, incumbent Daryl Dodt and then Wayne Sachs.

Newcomer Rob Burns grabbed the top spot on the Division 5 ballot, ahead of incumbent Dan Stewart, followed by Chelle Dobson, and incumbent Hilary Smerdon sits above Brian Thomas and Mikki Lawson in the three-person race for Division 6.

In Division 7, long-time council candidate Donna Reardon claimed the top spot, followed by incumbent deputy mayor Bob Leitch and businessman Warren Polley.

Tim Jerome rounded out the mayoral ballot in third place.

The Division 8 ballot carries incumbent Bob Fredman’s name at the top, followed by Trent Mitchell and Lyndall Ensbey.

Pre-polling opens on Monday, March 16, in the Fossickers Room at the Gympie Civic Centre 9am-5pm March 16-20, and 9am-6pm Mach 23-27.

Official election day is Saturday, March 28.

Voters have the chance to hear their divisional and mayoral candidates speak at a series of forums over the next fortnight, starting with Divisions 3 and 4 at Gympie State High School’s Hamilton Hall tonight from 5.45pm.

The Mayoral Forum will be held on March 10, and will be livestreamed on The Gympie Times website from 5.45pm.