Hartwig slams suggestion city ratepayers 'prop up farmers'

MANY statements have been made recently about the rate rise that saw rural areas hit hard.

The statement from the Mayor that Gympie City ratepayers have been subsidising the rural areas defies an understanding of rural life and the sacrifice farmers make for society.

It is well known that farmers work for less than minimal wages, some suggesting around $10 per hour when you consider the long days they do.

I witnessed this with my own parents and have first-hand knowledge myself as a former dairy and small-crop farmer.

To suggest that these men and women are being propped up by those in Gympie City is offensive in my opinion.

Farmers do not ask for handouts or want monuments of glory but would be satisfied with the labour of their hands and a good road to drive on.

The later in my opinion, we fail to give.

Every meal of every day a farmer is subsiding those in the towns and cities by working long hours for little financial reward.

Food prices would rise dramatically if farmers were to pay themselves award wages and pass that expense onto consumers.

To those who run a business, rates are an expense that impact on your profit margin, affecting your sustainability and viability.

To those that have a government or another income and negative gear, your rates are still an expense that you offset against your income by running a business at a loss, i.e., rental property.

The mentality of the business owner is they want to run at a profit so they can employ staff while the negative gear person wants to run at a loss.

How many farmers would survive if they continually ran their business at a loss?

Particularly in light of the recent fires we should all thank our farmers for the work they do, the long hours they toil to subsidise our lives and the wonderful products that we get to consume. At no point have you had it easy or have you been carried by those that live in the city.

Not all councillors agree with the Mayor or the "council spokesperson”.

Was the last $50million spent on rural road upgrades or two projects for the benefit of Gympie city people or was it just an attempt to look after the largest group of voters while forgetting about those that feed those voters?

These are questions we need to consider.

If you ignore those who supply cattle to the 400-odd people who work at Nolans you dramatically affect the employment supply chain.

Tyres, diesel, farm supplies, timber from sawmills, fencing contractors, sheds, concrete, vehicles, motorbikes are but just few of the items farmers purchase, creating many jobs for the towns and cities.

In my opinion, decisions in council need to consider the whole picture not just the largest voting group.

Glen Hartwig,

Gympie Regional Councillor Division 2