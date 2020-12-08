Hartwig report buries some silly absurd council myths

The report clearing Mayor Glen Hartwig of misconduct has also cleared up some myths about the role of councillors. Picture: Shane Zahner

IT seem there are many myths about the dos and don'ts of council life.

Fortunately, the investigation into Mayor Glen Hartwig clears a few of them up.

Start with the idea council is a group effort.

According to this concept, councillors are one big happy family; they don’t overturn the apple cart, and they tow the official council line.

Councillor Bruce Devereaux caught flack on Facebook over his outspoken nature for this just last month, in fact.

Councillor Bruce Devereaux has come under fire for being outspoken on social media and not letting those higher up be the sole voice of council. Picture: Shane Zahner

He was accused of taking over as the council’s spokesman despite the mayor, CEO and PR department all being on the payroll too.

This was not the first time councillors have come under fire for being outspoken in the media.

And the report into Glen Hartwig’s disproven misconduct takes this idea, cements its feet and drops it mafia-style into the Mary River where it can sleep with the cod.

It not only found councillors have a right of comment but, as elected individuals, “they’re election may in fact depend on it”.

Councillors are elected individually, so towing any official “line” only helps those who are setting it. Photo Renee Pilcher / The Gympie Times

Or, put another way, a dozen happy councillors nodding along to the official line and keeping their mouths shut except to sing verses of “Kumbaya” is only good for the band leader and those who like the song.

Another train of thought – not restricted to local government, either – is if you’ve got a problem take it to the man at the top.

What this fails to address is: what happens if your problem is the man at the top?

Few things are more mind-boggling in life than telling someone the CEO isn’t listening, and then being asked to take it to the CEO.

It’s akin to being told the best cure for a headache is to beat your head against a brick wall.

On this, the report simply and eloquently points out “if done properly, the use of the media can be a legitimate course of action for marginalised or minority groups within councils”.

Like those unhappy with the choice of song.

The report slams the door shut on any remaining conjecture that Bob Fredman’s resignation as a department head was “voluntary”.

The report also shuts the door with a loud bang on conjecture about Bob Fredman’s exit in 2016.

One would think a letter sent to Mr Fredman with the words “terminate your employment” would’ve ended the debate but a stubborn corner of denial has remained.

It should end with the finding that Mr Hartwig’s claim of a forced resignation was accurate.

But I guess there’ll always be people who think the song is in tune and the neighbour’s dogs are howling in happiness.