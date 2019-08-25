HARTWIG: Rattler Report figures are just not true

Councillor Glen hartwig is challenging Mayor Mick Curran at the next election.

Councillor Glen hartwig is challenging Mayor Mick Curran at the next election. Contributed

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

THE Rattler's figures are not a true representation of the impact on our economic growth.

In my opinion they have been embellished and include spends that are not really related to the Rattler.

The 15 per cent of passengers that went to Rainbow Beach were most probably going there and used the Rattler as a means to fill in the day before they could check in at 2pm.

The reality is that most, if not all, were going there anyway and their spend at Rainbow Beach has nothing to do with the Rattler.

It helps to inflate the impact though.

Glen Hartwig Scott Kovacevic

It's what I call, smoke and mirrors.

The other aspect that needs to be considered is the total cost and return on investment.

To say it's only $17 million is just not true and equivalent to saying that the cost of building your home doesn't include the price of the land it sits on, the cost of the pool, landscaping, the shed out the back and the front door of the house.

Gympie Regional Councillor and mayoral candidate Glen Hartwig and partner Talitha Passey. Scott Kovacevic

Large sums of money have been spent on projects that surround the Rattler and these need to be added in also.

In my opinion, what we see with the recent release is an understating of cost and over inflated benefits.

The report also doesn't consider the million or more council puts in each year to keep it going.

Seventy jobs is hard to believe.

The suggestion that Rattler passengers were spending big in Mary St is another interesting point.

The Rattler's biggest days are Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, shops in Mary St are closed by the time the first train returns to town and closed all Sunday.

How do these passengers spend big in shops that are closed?

A large-scale industrial estate would have delivered hundreds of jobs and would continue to deliver jobs for the next 15 years. Long-term jobs that bring families to the region have a flow-on benefit of creating jobs in education, hospitals etc. Real, stable, long-term employment for our children's future.

Yes, my vision for Gympie and financial management principles differs to the Mayor's. I believe in living within my means and having some money aside for a rainy day, or a flood.

Gympie can have a bright future, but not if we continue down the path that we have been led.

Glen Hartwig,

Councillor for Division 2,

Mayoral candidate 2020