Hartwig outrage: why weren't we told of Rattler resignation?

Letter to the Editor

WITH the revelation today that Peter Blaski has resigned it would appear that The Gympie Times will become the new source of information for councillors.

Whilst Santa may have delivered presents it is clear he was not able to deliver an email advising councillors of the news.

You would have thought that such a decision from a director of a council owned company would have seen councillors know before the local paper.

For a number of days I have received questions from members of the public regarding Mr Blaski's future and I assured them that he had not resigned and that I was not aware of any such staff movements. Thank you Gympie Times for clearing up the matter.

With the Rattler going so well according to Cr Curran, one wonders why Mr Blaski has left at this time.

Who leaves a project when it is firing on all cylinders and is to open soon? Is it another Fredman style resignation?

The history of past issues continue to cloud the character of this council and will cause every decision to be questioned until the truth is told.

I hope you all have had a wonderful Christmas break and enjoy the time with your family through the new year.

Glen Hartwig,

Gympie Regional Councillor, Division 2