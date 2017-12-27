Menu
Hartwig outrage: why weren't we told of Rattler resignation?

HAPPIER TIMES: Recently resigned Rattler GM Peter Blashki with Mayor Mick Curran and Deputy Premier Jackie Trad at the Rattler workshop.
by Letter to the Editor from Cr Glen Hartwig

Letter to the Editor

WITH the revelation today that Peter Blaski has resigned it would appear that The Gympie Times will become the new source of information for councillors.

OPINION: Small jobs must be done if council wants support for the big ones

Whilst Santa may have delivered presents it is clear he was not able to deliver an email advising councillors of the news.

Mary Valley Rattler Deep creek bridge in Gympie.
You would have thought that such a decision from a director of a council owned company would have seen councillors know before the local paper.

For a number of days I have received questions from members of the public regarding Mr Blaski's future and I assured them that he had not resigned and that I was not aware of any such staff movements.　 Thank you Gympie Times for clearing up the matter.

　

Gympie Rattler getting back on track.
With the Rattler going so well according to Cr Curran, one wonders why Mr Blaski has left at this time.

Who leaves a project when it is firing on all cylinders and is to open soon? Is it another Fredman style resignation?

Gympie Rattler getting back on track.
The history of past issues continue to cloud the character of this council and will cause every decision to be questioned until the truth is told.　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　

I hope you all have had a wonderful Christmas break and enjoy the time with your family through the new year.

Glen Hartwig,

Gympie Regional Councillor, Division 2

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad and Mayor Mick Curran visit the Rattler workshop.
