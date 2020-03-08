Hartwig: Mining plan ‘treated with contempt’ by council

IT IS with sadness and frustration that I read (Saturday’s) article regarding Aurum Pacific.

How can a company that would like to inject a minimum of $10 million in wages to the region be treated with such contempt by council?

What a wasted opportunity to bring high paying jobs to Gympie.

I have tried to assist this company for nearly three years but every effort is stifled.

This process for me started in August 2017 when I tried to organise a meeting between council and this company to facilitate growth for the region and to inform councillors of this wonderful opportunity.

Neither the Mayor or CEO ever responded to that email and the meeting was not able to proceed.

This company does not want any of your money through large council contracts, they do not want discounts, handouts or subsidies funded by your hard-earned dollar.

They just want a motion at a council meeting.

This motion would request the State Government to remove the Urban Restricted Area and allow mining to begin outside of the Gympie City Centre.

It has been so frustrating to watch the hindrance and lack of interest by some in council to bring back a wealth creation industry to Gympie.

100 jobs, high paid jobs.

Would you like to earn around $100,000 per year? It could have been you, except the current council leadership will not assist.

I have worked at the old Elderado mine and can unequivocally say it was some of the most rewarding years of my working life.

If elected Mayor I will facilitate a briefing with newly-elected councillors so the appropriate information can be used to move this project forward with a motion at a council meeting.

I absolutely support this company’s efforts to create jobs for Gympie and if elected will be working with the necessary State Government Departments to make it happen.

A fresh approach that is centred around service and loyalty to the ratepayer is needed.