Hartwig in hot water over Rattler

DEFIANT councillor Glen Hartwig has landed in hot water over work carried out by his private company on the Rattler restoration.

The Division 2 Gympie councillor apologised at Wednesday's meeting for failing to notify the council of a "perceived conflict of interest” as a result of the work which was carried out early in the year.

He said he completed work for a contractor in January, doing bridge repairs in Mellor St.

"At subsequent meetings in March and April I failed to declare a perceived conflict when voting on further funding for the Rattler,” Cr Hartwig said.

"I apologise for this error.”

While Cr Hartwig's apology was the most serious declaration, it was not the only possible conflict announced.

With new local government legislation now in effect, three councillors announced perceived conflicts of interest for items on the agenda.

Along with Cr Hartwig, who informed the council of a potential conflict on another Rattler item, Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch and Mayor Mick Curran also raised concerns ahead of a report of community grant funding being tabled. Cr Leitch's conflict was because he was a member of the Gympie Turf Club, and would "sometimes help them out with their raffle”.

Cr Curran said he too was a financial member of the Turf Club, and also a patron of the Rainbow Beach Surf Club.

Both groups had thrown their hat in for funding.

The meeting was passed to Cr Mark McDonald, who tried to get his head around if a motion needed to be moved "under this new world order” to keep the council running.

It was, with the remaining councillors agreeing to let the pair stay to vote.