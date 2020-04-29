Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mayor Glen Hartwig left the meeting over a conflict of interest owing to a complaint made by Mr Smith against him.
Mayor Glen Hartwig left the meeting over a conflict of interest owing to a complaint made by Mr Smith against him.
News

Hartwig: I wasn’t part of the meeting

scott kovacevic
29th Apr 2020 12:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE bitter power struggle that lead to the spectacular defeat of ex-mayor Mick Curran at the recent election reached its final conclusion today with the resignation of controversial CEO Bernard Smith.

New Mayor Glen Hartwig moved quickly to quash suggestions he had a final say in the CEO's departure.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* Lake Borumba to re-open as COVID-19 restrictions ease

* Another Gympie business gone after national closure

Mr Hartwig left the meeting before debate began and did not vote, owing to a conflict of interest stemming from a previous complaint lodged against him by Mr Smith.

"I wasn't part of (today's) meeting," Mr Hartwig said.

CEO Bernard Smith resigned this morning.
CEO Bernard Smith resigned this morning.

"Mr Smith tendered his resignation, councillors present at the meeting accepted that resignation, and we wish him well as he moves on to future employment opportunities."

Nor was he concerned about the council's cart being up-ended in the middle of the pressures of managing the fallout from the pandemic.

"People may be concerned with that, but I have the utmost faith in our staff to fill any void that's there."

New acting CEO Pauline Gordon's previous experience would be a big help, too.

"(Ms Gordon) has handled that role incredibly well in the past and I see no difficulty in filling the void.

CEO Bernard Smith at the post-election council meeting with new Mayor Glen Hartwig and Councillor Dan Stewart. It was the last meeting Mr Smith would be part of.
CEO Bernard Smith at the post-election council meeting with new Mayor Glen Hartwig and Councillor Dan Stewart. It was the last meeting Mr Smith would be part of.

"We will go to the marketplace and advertise the position as vacant, and open it up to anyone to make an application.

"We want as many people to apply as possible, and if Ms Gordon chooses to apply - like any of the other directors or any other staff within our organisation - we're more than happy to go through their resume and see if they are duly qualified."

Deputy Mayor Hilary Smerdon, who chaired the meeting in Mayor Hartwig's absence, said the change would be a "good thing for the council".

"There was a clear sign during the election of what the community thought," Mr Smerdon said.

"I wish (Mr Smith) well in his future endeavours."

More Stories

bernard smith ceo conflict of interest glen hartwig gympie council mayor quit resigns
Gympie Times

Just In

    May 11 is restriction D-Day

    May 11 is restriction D-Day
    • 29th Apr 2020 3:56 PM
    'There will be more deaths'

    'There will be more deaths'
    • 29th Apr 2020 3:47 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News There's never been a time in our recent history where the need for accurate and up to date information has been so critical.

        BREAKING: Acting council CEO appointed

        premium_icon BREAKING: Acting council CEO appointed

        News An acting CEO has been appointed following the shock resignation of Bernard Smith.

        BREAKING: Gympie Council CEO resigns

        premium_icon BREAKING: Gympie Council CEO resigns

        News Hunt begins for new chief as Bernard Smith’s nine-year run ends

        One new COVID-19 case, Queensland on 'great trajectory'

        One new COVID-19 case, Queensland on 'great trajectory'

        News Queensland has recorded one new case of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours