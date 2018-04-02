Hartwig: Council newsletter printed incorrect Rattler cost

Letters to the Editor

Far more than $7.5 million spent

I REFER to the letter from Bob Fredman (intending candidate Gympie council by-election).

In short, Gympie Regional Council has spent far more than $7.5 million. That was a negotiated response for a council publication.

My views on the lack of financial responsibility shown with the Rattler are well known.

Glen Hartwig,

Gympie Regional Councillor Division 2

Bob Fredman questioned the quoted figure in the Round-Up Renee Albrecht

Nobody is above discipline

IT AMAZES me why commentators are bagging the referee for so many penalties. Surely it must be the players to be blamed, they are senior players, been up through the grades and should know the rules.

They have fixed the play-the-ball rule and players are abiding by it.

When I started playing rugby league as a seven-year-old that was the rule in how to play the ball and it has never changed; players just become sloppy and try to rush things and so long as they got it back through their legs, thought it was all right, but it's not.

Now for the 10 metre rule, they just don't get it. Ten metres is 10 metres - not 8 or 7 - near enough.

This is one of the worst infringements and they just crib that bit to have an advantage over the opposition, not the referee's fault at all, not one bit and stop blaming them.

These are senior players, highly paid, who surely must know the rules: don't cheat and you won't get penalised.

Good on the referees, keep it up and before too long they'll abide by them.

They get sick of penalising them every five minutes and send-offs are the next justifiable penalty. And as for Cameron Smith getting sent off for back-chatting a referee, he is the captain of the Storm, the captain of State of Origin and Australian captain. Don't blemish that record Cameron, if you are in the wrong accept it and get on with the game. Just goes to show, no one is above discipline.

Good on the refs and keep it up - they'll learn after a few more losses and start playing to the rules.

Rod Matthews,

Wises Rd, Gympie

A cheat is a cheat

WHAT a shame we can no longer think of Australians being above cheating in sport.

We have dropped our standards to the level of lying cheats.

It doesn't matter how many times something has happened in the past, a cheat is a cheat.

It seems to me that sport has become a lucrative business, with players and the industry reaping absurd remuneration.

Former Australian cricket captain Steve Smith grimaces as he speaks to the media in Sydney, Thursday, March 29, 2018, after being sent home from South Africa following a ball tampering scandal. Smith and vice-captain David Warner were banned for 12 months while young batsman Cameron Bancroft received 9 months after an investigation into the Australian cricket team's cheating scandal identified Warner as the instigator of the ball tampering plan that unraveled in South Africa. (AP Photo/Steve Christo) Steve Christo

Sure, we forgive their foolishness, but we don't forgive them for what they have done to Australia's reputation and the damage they have done to their families.

What example do we set for young people if sportsmen and sportswomen think a few tears will change how we feel about cheating.

Disgraced Australian Cricket Vice Captain David Warner (right) with his wife Candice Warner(nee Falzon) and their children arrive at Sydney International Airport in Sydney, Thursday, March 29, 2018. Warner has been stood down as Australian Vice Captain and suspended for twelve months following his involvement in the ball tampering incident which has also seen Captain Steve Smith and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft suspended for twelve months and nine months respectively. (AAP Image/Brendan Esposito) NO ARCHIVING BRENDAN ESPOSITO

The rule is "just don't do it”.

Julia Lawrence OAM,

Gympie

How honest is our own Gympie council?

I hear about councils around Queensland going into corrupt activity. Let's see: free trips overseas, cheap accommodation, free speed boats, developers getting approval etcetera.

I hope our own council is okay. But, has anyone asked any questions to make sure?

Cameron Cuddihy,

Tagigan Rd, Gympie

Cricketers behaving badly

VERY, very few of us (myself included) have not done and/or said something that to this very day are very ashamed of.

That said, what, the Australian cricket team did (and how and when they did it) to cheat in South Africa warranted the coach's, captain's, vice-captain's and actual perpetrator's heads to roll.

And David Warner in particular should never play for Australia again, because Warner threw a young player of far less player status under the bus.

The young perpetrator (after suspension) has to get himself selected in state sides, etcetera to get back into form for test selection.

By then, his previous test place will have gone to another up and comer.

This Australian Test team held Cricket Australia (thus, the Aussie public) to ransom by bludgeoning (by refusing to play) their way to massive pay/perk rises.

If this team had any guts let alone conscience they would all immediately volunteer to return to their previous, much lower, pay packets and donate what they've already been paid above to the Royal Children's Hospital Appeals.

Howard Hutchins

Chirnside Pk, Victoria